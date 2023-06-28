Washington County sees need for more election equipment; voting, counting machines breaking down

FAYETTEVILLE -- County officials are planning for a 2024 election year they expect will strain their available voting equipment.

Washington County's Election Commission endorsed a budget for 2024 that includes some new voting equipment. Commission Chairman Renee Oelschlaeger said the purchases will provide the minimum number of voting machines, vote-counting machines and other equipment to meet the anticipated turnout.

"We could use much more," Oelschlaeger said.

Jennifer Price, the county's elections director, told commissioners the county is now short of the voting equipment needed to meet her expectations for the 2024 election. Price based her projection on numbers from the 2022 general election, if the county sees an overall turnout of 65% with 50% of those votes cast on election day.