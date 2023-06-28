With work still ongoing to restore power, Arkansas is now facing 100-degree heat

Thousands of Arkansans are still without power after storms barreled through the state Sunday, and now the state is facing the threat of triple-digit temperatures.

The National Weather Service is predicting heat will top the 100-degree mark during the balance of the week, prompting local officials to keep their cooling centers open.

Forecaster Dennis Cavanaugh with the weather service's office in Little Rock said the forecast for Wednesday has a high of 101 degrees, Thursday has a high of 104 degrees, and Friday has a high of 106 degrees.

"We're hitting some of the highest temperatures in June that we've seen since 2012, assuming the forecast pans out," Cavanaugh said. "With this upcoming heatwave, if you don't have power, you definitely want to find alternative ways that you can cool your body off, especially during those peak hours of the day."

In Cabot, John Paul Jones and his partner, Lasha, were taking advantage of the cooling center at the Peak Center because they don't have power and don't expect to have power until late Thursday. Jones, 61, said that while his fears began before the storm, they've only grown since.

"I really thought we might end up dying," Jones said.

Sitting at a table Tuesday inside of the Peak Center in Cabot, Jones talked about an old oak tree on their property.

"With the oak tree, I mean, you could spit on it from the steps of our little trailer," Jones said. Waving his two pointer fingers around in a circle, he added: "It's bigger around than this table and it's really scary."

Fortunately, Jones said, the tree didn't come down; but, unfortunately, the power went out "in about five minutes."

"We have four dogs but we're both disabled and we don't have anybody in this town to help us," he said. "We're really on our own."

With no power, spoiled food and about 10% on his phone, Jones said he and Lasha, 45, called the police looking for help.

That's when they were directed to the Peak Center.

"[This place] lets you know you're not stuck," said Lasha, who didn't give her last name. "It shows you that you're not alone and that there is still someone out there that cares. Otherwise, we're sitting there in a dark house, no air and no electricity."

The Peak Center will continue to serve as Cabot's cooling center.

"We didn't know this was here, but it's just really made our day," Jones said. "I'm tickled pink, really. We get to be around people our own age and we don't really have any friends around here."

"This is our first day as the sponsored cooling center," said Sheila Sims, senior service supervisor for the Peak Center. "It started out slow, but we've had a dozen to 20 new faces come through. Mainly, of course, because they don't have power still and won't until later this week. Given our demographic that we deal with, 50 years and up, they're already facing health issues and they sure can't be without power."

Cooling stations will continue to be available at several locations, according to statements from various cities' official social media accounts.

In Conway, the Don Owens Sports Complex at 10 Lower Ridge Road and the McGee Center at 3800 College Avenue will be open through the evening.

In Little Rock, a temporary cooling center is available to residents at the East Little Rock Community Center at 2500 East Sixth St. The cooling center will be open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In North Little Rock, a cooling center at 2700 Willow Street will be open throughout the day. A post from the NLR official Twitter account said vending machines are available and pets are welcome.

Sherwood is operating cooling centers at three locations: Jack Stevens Senior Center on Thornhill Drive, the Moose Center on East Kiehl Avenue and Sherwood Forest on East Maryland Avenue.

The Jacksonville Community Center at 5 Municipal Drive will also be open as a cooling center.

As the 100-degree heat bears down, local power companies were working to completely restore power across the area.

"Please know, we are not ignoring the questions, we honestly can't answer when we will restore your house or business," a tweet from North Little Rock Electric said. "Several months ago, we talked about the [March 31] tornado being our worst outage since the 2000 ice storm. This straight-line wind event is now proving to be worse than the ice storm as far as wide-spread damage and numbers of customers affected."

As for restoration efforts, Entergy Arkansas on Tuesday apologized to those still without power, noting that crews are working "quickly and safely" to restore power across the state.

A news release from Entergy at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday said that at the peak, there were approximately 62,000 outages.

Crews have worked that number down to 16,000 outages, according to the 6:30 p.m. update.

"With the support of helicopters to assist with damage assessment, we have identified 536 broken poles, 198 damaged transformers and 992 spans of downed wire," the statement said. "Restoration for some customers in areas more extensively damaged may take until 10 p.m. Wednesday and a few isolated outages will carry into Thursday."

Data provided by Poweroutage.us at 6:30 p.m. reported that 20,881 tracked customers are still without power. This included an estimated 6,806 without power in Lonoke County and 1,950 without power in Faulkner County.

At 6:30 p.m. in Pulaski County, only 2,741 were without power, according to the site.

Forecasts for the remainder of the week call for rain chances of 40-50% every day. Cavanaugh said that while the weather service isn't anticipating one "large, organized storm" during the rest of the week, the rise in temperatures can result in strong winds as thunderstorms scatter across the state.

As temperatures continue to rise while storm restoration efforts continue, officials with the Arkansas Department of Health and the National Weather Service in Little Rock are sharing what to expect in the following weeks and how to avoid heat-related illness.

According to a news release from the ADH, simple tips to prevent heat stress are:

Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. If your home does not have air conditioning, consider public places like a library, senior center or mall.

Wear light, loose-fitted clothing.

Drink water often. Don't wait until you are thirsty.

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or without air conditioning.

Avoid unnecessary sun exposure. Wear a hat and sunglasses when you are in the sun.

Use sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher as directed and reapply as needed.