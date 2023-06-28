Woman and man arrested in connection with mail theft in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK -- A woman and man were arrested early Tuesday in connection with the theft of mail from Little Rock homes damaged by the March 31 tornado.

Tiffany Merriman, 43, of North Little Rock and Winchell Wiggins, 36, of Conway were arrested at 12:50 a.m. at 600 Hardin Road, the address for the Extended Stay America Suites Little Rock Financial Centre Parkway, after the vehicle they were in was stopped, according to an arrest report. Police said it had been reported that the vehicle had been involved in the theft of mail from tornado-damaged homes on Old Forge Drive.

Police said Merriman and two other people whose identities were unknown had stolen the vehicle and other items after forcing their way into a house.

After the stop, Merriman was found to be in possession of what appeared to be methamphetamine, along with stolen credit cards and mail, police said.

Merriman faces three counts of theft by receiving and one count each of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the stop on Hardin Road and charges of aggravated residential burglary and aggravated robbery in the earlier home invasion.

Wiggins was arrested on one count of theft by receiving.

Merriman remained in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening. Online jail records didn't list Wiggins as an inmate.