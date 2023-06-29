Arkansas Department of Transportation wants input on Van Buren road projects

VAN BUREN -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. today, to discuss two projects on Arkansas 59.

Job No. 040872 is a proposed widening project on Arkansas 59 from Pointer Trail to McKibben Street in Van Buren.

The proposed project consists of widening 0.73 miles of Arkansas 59 from two to three lanes with three 12-foot lanes, a 5-foot sidewalk with a 3-foot greenspace on the west side, and a 10-foot side-path with a 6-foot greenspace on the east side. On the west side, the sidewalk will extend south to Mt. Vista Boulevard. On the east side, the side-path will extend south to McKibben Street. The project also includes intersection improvements at Mt. Vista Boulevard, storm sewer installation, erosion control, earthwork and new pavement.

The city will provide $1 million toward the construction of the project and will pay the additional costs associated with constructing a 10-foot side-path in lieu of a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side of the road.

Job No. 040885 is a proposed realignment project that will move a portion of Arkansas 59 in a landslide-prone area in the vicinity of Van Buren.

The in-person meeting will be held at the Van Buren Senior Activity Center Dining Hall, 18 Lafayette St. in Van Buren.

Those who are unable to attend the in-person meeting can see meeting materials and presentations and leave comments online at the Arkansas Department of Transportation website.