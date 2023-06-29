Arkansas Highway Police officer accidentally shoots himself during foot chase

An Arkansas Highway Police officer was treated for his injuries and released Thursday after, officials said, he accidentally shot himself with a suspect’s gun.

Pfc. Thomas Evans was one of the officers called to assist with what an Arkansas Department of Transportation news release described as an attempted robbery at a gas station near Lehi in Crittenden County. The release said that officers spotted the suspect fleeing on foot, and they gave chase.

The release did not include the time of the incident.

According to state Transportation Department officials, the suspect dropped a gun from his waistband during the pursuit. Officers said that when Evans stopped to pick up the weapon, it discharged, striking him in the foot.

Other officers were able to continue the pursuit and arrest the suspect, according to the release.

Evans, who has served in the Highway Police since January 2022, was treated at a local hospital, listed in stable condition and released Thursday, the release states.

The release did not name the suspect or list any potential charges.



