Arkansas’ Republican Party doubles filing fee to $30,000 for congressional candidates

The Republican Party of Arkansas' filing fee for Republican congressional candidates has doubled from $15,000 for the 2022 election to $30,000 for the 2024 election.

For the 2024 election, the filing fee for Republican presidential candidates will be $25,000, the same fee as for the 2020 election, and the fee for GOP state Senate candidates will be $7,500 and for state House candidates $3,000, the same fees as for the 2022 election, said party spokeswoman Amber Crawford.

The Republican Party of Arkansas' executive committee set the party's filing fees June 10, she said this week.

As for doubling the filing fee for Republican congressional candidates, Crawford said in a written statement that "The thinking expressed by the Executive Committee was a desire to increase our federal dollars.

"As you probably know, we are required to spend a mix of state and federal dollars during each election cycle," she said. "They felt that going from $15,000 to $30,000 would not price out any potential candidates and would allow the RPA to better assist campaigns in the general election. Presidential campaigns have to file in 49 other states and DC, so their filing fee is left the same as 2020."

Doubling of the filing fees for GOP congressional candidates "was not made at the request of any congressman or anyone affiliated with them," Crawford said in her written statement. "In fact, I'm confident they had no idea filing fees were even on the agenda for the Executive Committee.

"It was not a unanimous decision but obviously received the necessary votes for approval," she said regarding the executive committee's decision to double filing fees for congressional candidates.

Jennifer Lancaster of Bauxite, who serves on the Republicans' executive committee as chair of the party's 2nd Congressional District, said Wednesday that she wants the executive committee to reconsider its decision to double the filing fees from $15,000 to $30,000 for GOP congressional candidates.

"It was a very close vote," with a few executive committee members not on hand for the decision, she said, but she didn't have the tally on hand. The executive committee includes 42 positions.

Lancaster said she believed doubling the filing fees is "outrageous," creates "an artificial barrier" limiting competition and discourages newcomers from running for Congress.

If the Republican Party of Arkansas continues down this route, the RPA will become known as the "IPA, which is the 'Incumbent Protection Agency,'" she said.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs, said Tuesday in a written statement that "I had no idea raising the fee was even being considered.

"When I heard it had been raised was the first I had heard about it," he said. "I respect the decision of the Arkansas GOP and will gladly pay the filing fee to have the opportunity to represent the 4th District of Arkansas as a Republican."

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, a Republican from Jonesboro, indicated he did not push for the fee increase nor was he contacted about it, said spokesman David Manns.

"He feels that a credible candidate should have no trouble reaching that threshold easily if they have a strong message and they're running a serious campaign," Manns said Wednesday in a written statement.

Spokespersons for Republican U.S. Reps. Steve Womack of Rogers and French Hill of Little Rock had no comment this week about the doubling of the filing fee for congressional candidates.

In the 2022 primary election, Crawford had two Republican opponents, and Hill and Womack each had one, but Westerman didn't have a GOP opponent.

The four Republican congressmen didn't have a foe in the 2020 primary, Womack and Westerman each had an opponent in the 2018 primary, and Hill had a GOP foe in the 2016 primary, according to the secretary of state's website.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party of Arkansas' State Committee will consider approving the party's filing fees for the 2024 election during its July 29 meeting in West Memphis, party Chairman Grant Tennille said.

He said the filing fees approved by the state and national Democratic Party committees for 2020 and 2022 for offices on the 2024 ballot include:

Democratic presidential candidates, $2,500 by registration or 5,000 signatures of Democratic voters who sign a petition.

Democratic congressional candidates, $2,500.

Democratic state Senate candidates, $3,000 or $0 in districts held by Republicans.

Democratic state House candidates, $1,500 or $0 in districts held by Republicans.

"The state Executive Committee has not yet made changes to these fees for 2024, but will take up its filing plan in July," Tennille said this week in a written statement.

In March 2021, the Democratic Party of Arkansas' State Committee handily voted to lower filing fees for the 2022 election for legislative, congressional and state constitutional office candidates. Then-party Chairman Michael John Gray urged Democrats to lower the filing fees, contending it would make it easier to recruit committed candidates.

In the 2020 election cycle, Arkansas' filing fees for state legislative candidates were the highest in the nation, according to a National Conference of State Legislatures' survey.

The standard fee for Democratic state Senate candidates was $4,500 in 2020 and the standard fee for Democratic House candidates was $3,000. In districts where the party has failed to field candidates there was a tiered fee structure, starting at $750, according to party officials.

The filing period for candidates for federal and state offices in Arkansas will be from noon Nov. 6 through noon Nov. 14. The primary election will be March 5, 2024, with the runoff election April 2, 2024, and the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

Republicans hold all seven of the state's constitutional offices, all four of the state's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and both of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate.

The state House of Representatives includes 82 Republicans and 18 Democrats, and the state Senate includes 29 Republicans and six Democrats.