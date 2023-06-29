Boozman, Womack players in congressional appropriations work

WASHINGTON -- As members of Congress work on a plan for funding the federal government through the next fiscal year, two Arkansas lawmakers have roles in getting the spending bills through the legislative body.

Sen. John Boozman and Rep. Steve Womack, both Republicans from Rogers, serve on the appropriations committees for the Senate and House of Representatives, respectively. Both committees have approved spending levels for fiscal year 2023 and some spending measures, albeit the House committee completed more of its work before legislators departed Washington, D.C. for the two-week Independence Day break.

Appropriators are working under parameters established in the recent deal suspending the debt ceiling.