Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Boozman, Womack players in congressional appropriations work

Boozman, Womack serve on appropriations committees by Alex Thomas | Today at 3:32 a.m.
U.S. Sen. John Boozman (left) and U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, both R-Ark., are shown in these file photos taken in 2022 and 2021, respectively. (Left, AP/Alex Brandon; right, NWA Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Saccente)

WASHINGTON -- As members of Congress work on a plan for funding the federal government through the next fiscal year, two Arkansas lawmakers have roles in getting the spending bills through the legislative body.

Sen. John Boozman and Rep. Steve Womack, both Republicans from Rogers, serve on the appropriations committees for the Senate and House of Representatives, respectively. Both committees have approved spending levels for fiscal year 2023 and some spending measures, albeit the House committee completed more of its work before legislators departed Washington, D.C. for the two-week Independence Day break.

Appropriators are working under parameters established in the recent deal suspending the debt ceiling.

Print Headline: Arkansas has 2 key players in spending talks

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT