Buffalo activist victorious in race for council seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Zeneta Everhart, who became a voice against racial prejudice and gun violence last year after her son survived a mass shooting, won a Democratic primary on Tuesday to represent a Buffalo neighborhood near the supermarket where the massacre happened.

Everhart defeated India Walton, another prominent activist who in 2021 upset Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in a Democratic primary, only to lose to him in the general election.

The two Black women had vied for a seat on Buffalo's Common Council, representing an area of the Rust Belt city still healing from a white supremacist's attack that killed 10 people at a neighborhood supermarket just over a year ago. That mass shooting was followed by a punishing December blizzard that killed 47 people in the city and its suburbs, with a disproportionate number of the victims coming from Buffalo's Black neighborhoods.

"This is for y'all. It is for the community. This is for my community mommas. This is for everybody," Everhart told supporters in her victory speech.

"This is about fixing our community and just showing people that there is hope," Everhart said. "I don't want people to lose hope."

Walton was gracious in her concession speech, saying that she would be "graceful in defeat."

"I think Zeneta is going to do a great job," Walton said of Everhart.

But Walton said she would continue her activism. "My intention is to keep doing what I've been doing: speak truth to power, to continue organizing," she said.

Everhart is no newcomer to politics. She had been on the staff of state Democratic Sen. Tim Kennedy for five years when she received a call on May 14, 2022, from her son Zaire Goodman, then 19, telling her he had been shot while working at the Tops Friendly Market near their home.

Ten Black people died in the attack by a white supremacist gunman. Goodman, hit in the neck, was one of three victims who survived.

Weeks after the shooting, Everhart testified before Congress and has continued to speak publicly in the months since about racial prejudice and gun violence in the U.S.

Running for a seat in Buffalo's Masten District, Everhart campaigned on the need for affordable housing, education and elevating the East Buffalo community whose social and economic challenges took on new urgency after the supermarket shooting.

Walton, 41, was trying to make a comeback after a rollercoaster defeat in the city's mayoral race in 2021. In that contest, she stunned the political establishment by scoring an upset win over the longtime incumbent, Byron Brown, in a primary where she ran far to his left as a democratic socialist.

With no Republican on the ballot, Walton briefly looked like a sure winner in the general election, too, but Brown came back as a write-in candidate and won with the support of centrist Democrats, Buffalo's business community and Republicans who said Walton, a former nurse and labor organizer, was too liberal.