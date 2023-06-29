Carin Schoppmeyer: July nonprofit events include Firefly Fling, Art of Wine, Dream Big

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

Walmart AMP & Symphony of Northwest Arkansas

4 7 p.m. -- The July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Walmart AMP and featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, will "celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with a patriotic concert and fireworks sponsored by the city of Rogers," organizers say. Guests will be treated to SoNA's patriotic pops performance, under the direction of Paul Haas. Tickets are $3-$25.

Walmart AMP gates open at 7 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and concludes with a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. Information: (479) 443-5600 or amptickets.com.

