Chamber cash a job applicant lure

Hundreds of job seekers, national and international, are applying to work for Central Arkansas companies that will reward the candidates with cash incentives if they land a position.

The Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce started a marketing campaign May 1 to draw professionals back to the region to fill much-needed jobs. The three-month initiative, scheduled to end July 31, pairs job applicants willing to relocate to Central Arkansas with area companies.

Successful applicants are in line to receive $10,000 bonuses -- $5,000 when they are hired and another $5,000 for staying a year. About 439 job candidates have uploaded resumes for consideration and about 332 referrals by Arkansans have been made. Friends or family who refer a hire would receive $501 in cash for the effort.

"We've been very, very pleased with the results," said Jay Chesshir, president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock chamber, who notes applicants represent 33 states and nine countries. "This is literally from Canada to Venezuela and everything in between," he said.

Area employers, too, are enlisting in the campaign to unearth workers. About 47 companies participate, up from 33 when the program began.

"It seems like we're gaining a few every week," Chesshir said. "People are seeing that we're getting good applicants."

The initiative, called Little Rock Love Connection, is a national campaign that relies on social-media mining, which uses data to target individuals, and identify former Arkansans or out-of-state workers who have a connection to the state who would be open to returning to the region.

Employers are attracted by the program's focus on matching qualified candidates with open positions.

"Finding candidates who are looking to move to Little Rock can be a daunting task, and there is not really a space for it on social media," said Sarah Littleton, senior talent and culture specialist at the accounting firm Frost PLLC. "Little Rock Love Connections has offered us a pool of candidates that we would not have found otherwise."

High-demand professions -- especially the technology, health care and manufacturing sectors -- will be the focus of the campaign, which will develop a customized job match for employers to target workers.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, a founding company participant, says the program is paying dividends by connecting the health care provider with experienced candidates for technical jobs.

"Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield was drawn to this program as a potential way to fill select, mid-to-high level technical positions that are in high demand nationally in the areas of actuarial science, cloud engineers, data engineers, information security business analysts and IT architect," President and Chief Executive Officer Curtis Barnett said in a statement.

The Little Rock company has identified six out-of-state candidates that fit the company's specific needs and are eligible for the program. "While the hiring process for the positions in which we have qualified applicants is still in progress, we expect to make several hires," Barnett said.

"An interesting by-product of the initiative has been that it has gained so much positive attention even locally, that we've received resumes from 40 Arkansas residents who are nonbonus eligible, and we have reached out to all of them with information about our organization," he added. "To date, we've had five apply for roles, one of which is a highly skilled data scientist."

The first two months have turned up a broad pool of job candidates, giving employers multiple options based on the areas they are struggling to fill. About 70% of the program applicants have doctorate or master's degrees, many have associate degrees and 18% are high school graduates. "We're getting a pretty good mix and a good cross-section of applicants," Chesshir said.

The effort, funded by a $1 million anonymous donation, does not involve the chamber in hiring, but in matching a job candidate with a specific employer. Today, the process has evolved and there are 10 companies that are close to hiring about 30 applicants through the initiative, Chesshir said. "The hiring process will last long after the marketing ends," he added.

Cash for relocation has become a popular recruiting tool to help businesses recover from effects of the pandemic. The Northwest Arkansas Council began a similar program in November 2020 to attract residents who could work remotely. Other regional cities such as Tulsa and Natchez, Miss., offer similar initiatives. The Northwest Arkansas bonus attracted more than 26,000 applications from more than 115 countries and all 50 states.