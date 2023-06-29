Coach mourned in White Hall

The White Hall community continues to mourn the sudden loss of football coach Ryan Mallett this week.

The White Hall High School Bulldog football team held a voluntary team meeting Wednesday morning. White Hall School District Superintendent Gary Williams said the full team couldn't attend with some players and coaches out of town, but it otherwise went as expected.

"You could definitely see sadness and hurt in everyone's faces and their comments and just the confusion and the questions that everyone have during these situations," Williams said. "But there was coaches and administrators and counselors and clergy and some parents there, and a board member there. So, a lot of support around our coaches and our kids was present [Wednesday] morning, and we'll continue to be there for each other as we continue to try to understand and deal and grieve for Coach Mallett's passing."

Mallett died Tuesday in Destin, Florida, at age 35. The former NFL and University of Arkansas quarterback was hired as White Hall football coach in February 2022 after two seasons as offensive coordinator at Mountain Home.

His death was another tough blow to a community already in pain. This tragedy comes just more than a month after White Hall football player Benjamen Redix was shot and killed the night before graduating.

Williams said it has been a tough few months.

"The passing of Ben, that was difficult on Coach Mallett, and I knew how challenging that was for him and how sad he was for Ben's passing," Williams said. "That was just a part of who Coach Mallett was. He was a tough football coach, but his heart for his fellow coaches and his kids was big and strong, and he loved them. He was doing a lot of things that people never saw.

"So, remembering that and celebrating the time we had with him helps during these difficult times, both Ben's passing and others' passing and Coach Mallett's passing. It's always difficult, but you just support each other and remember the blessings of them being part of your lives."

Williams said Wednesday the school district is waiting on Mallett's family to plan funeral services before discussing whether the school will hold its own memorial service.

Williams said White Hall has received "amazing" support from not only the community but the entire state.

"From my standpoint, school people, other superintendents around the state have been contacting me," Williams said. "I know our coaches have been contacted by other coaches around the state, and people in the community. So, yeah, the outpouring of condolences has been large, and we appreciate everyone thinking of us during this difficult time."

Mallett attended Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas, before signing with the University of Michigan in 2007. He transferred to Arkansas after one season to finish his college career before the New England Patriots drafted him 74th overall in 2011.

He played for the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in the NFL, then started his high school coaching career in 2020.

Williams said Mallett brought a lot of football experience to White Hall, but he was most impressed by the type of man Mallett was.

"Even though you think about his success on the field, he was a humble, hard-working, just a huge personality but a humble personality at the same time," Williams said. "He loved his kids, and he wanted to be there to help them grow into good adults. So, I think that was just a huge blessing. The short time we had a chance to have him be a part of our school family, that was just a huge blessing. He was in it for the right reason, and that was for our kids and to help them be better people."

The news rocked not only White Hall, but all of Arkansas and the country.

Across Jefferson County, Pine Bluff High School Coach Micheal Williams said Mallett had a bright future ahead of him.

"Coach Mallett Williams was probably set to be a high-level college coach in my mind, or a high-level coach, in general," Williams said. "He knew his X's and O's. He made it work with whatever he had. He will be remembered, and we mourn the loss of him."

Former Arkansas head coach and current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino coached Mallett with the Razorbacks.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of the greatest competitors I've had the privilege of coaching," Petrino tweeted Tuesday night. "Not only was Ryan a great leader and teammate on the field, he was a thoughtful and generous person off the field as well. Personally, I know how much he loved being a [H]og. I along with thousands of others will always remember 4th and 3 in Little Rock against LSU when he made the perfect pass to Joe (Adams) to seal the win!

"My heart goes out to his family and to all of Hog nation tonight. Gone but never forgotten. May you rest in peace buddy. Love you!"

Mallett played for the Ravens from 2015-2017. The Ravens tweeted a statement from head coach John Harbaugh Tuesday night.

"Our hearts go out to Ryan's family and we offer every condolence to them today," the statement read. "Ryan was a part of us. I will always remember the love he had for his teammates and for making the most of, and enjoying every football day while here. Once a Raven always a Raven, R.I.P Ryan."