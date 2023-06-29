Adams joins Downtown Development board

Pine Bluff Downtown Development welcomed new board member Angela Adams recently.

Adams has worked for Simmons Bank for 20 years. As a bank officer, she manages the CIF Department of the Deposit Operations Group. The group spans four locations within the Simmons Bank footprint, according to the Downtown Development newsletter.

"The PBDD Board is looking forward to her joining this organization. Her leadership skills and community involvement will be a great benefit to the board," according to the newsletter.

Aldridge among 40 Under 40 honorees

Arkansas Business has selected Nyeisha Aldridge as one of its 40 Under 40 business and political leaders, according to the newsletter of Pine Bluff Downtown Development.

Aldridge is the director of community outreach at EASI (Emergency Ambulance Services Inc.) and a member of the board of Downtown Development.

"Requirements for this prestigious designation include having made an impact on her company or community and showing the potential to be a leader in business or politics during the next decade," according to the newsletter.

A&P reschedules meeting

Due to the lack of a quorum Wednesday, the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion meeting has been scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m., at the office of the commission, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Locals graduate at online high school

Six students from Pine Bluff were among the 374 students who graduated from the online high school, Arkansas Connections Academy, according to a news release.

Local graduates were Krisheona Hudson, Brevin Malone, Janna Morrissey, Jillian Riddick, Jesse Stribling, and Jazai Willard.

Small biz center sets local events

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will offer free in-person and online opportunities to learn about starting and growing a business in July.

Current and prospective business owners are invited to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant. Dmitri Scott of the ASBTDC Lead Center will hold open office hours in three locations: July 14, Pine Bluff -- 3-5 p.m., Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System main library; July 21, Helena-West Helena -- 10 a.m. to noon, Phillips County Library; and July 28, Clarendon -- 10 a.m. to noon, Clarendon City Hall. "No registration or appointment is necessary, so stop by to discuss how to move your business idea forward, create a business plan, develop an online presence or ask a small business question. The one-on-one consulting sessions are free and confidential," according to a news release.

In addition, the center is offering a live webinar, "Starting a Side Hustle," on July 11 from 6-7 p.m. People can learn about different ways to start a side hustle and things to know to help a side business thrive. Sign up for the free webinar at tinyurl.com/ypn4uzt9 or asbtdc.org/asbtdc-events. Details: Dmitri Scott at dscott@ualr.edu or (501) 804-4530.

UAM McGehee set graduation Friday

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-McGehee will hold its 2023 commencement exercises June 30 at 2 p.m. at Drew Central High School at Monticello. The doors will open at 1 p.m., according to a news release. Sixty-nine graduates will be recognized. Diplomas will also be presented for graduates of the Adult Education program who earned their GEDs. Paramedic Technology graduates will be pinned and take their paramedic oath during the ceremony. UAM-CTM will also recognize its Outstanding Alumnus for 2023, Nathan Gladden, a 2003 graduate of the Paramedic program.

After graduation from the Paramedic program, Gladden graduated from Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss., where he was honored as "Outstanding Graduate" when he earned his bachelor's degree and "Top Graduate Scholar" when he earned his master's degree.

Gladden is an advanced practice registered nurse and paramedic who specializes in emergency, trauma and critical care. He is employed at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.