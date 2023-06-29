RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Crazy King Burrito opening on South Bowman in Little Rock





Crazy King Burrito is set to open Friday in the former Whimsy Cookie space, 401 S. Bowman Road, according to director of franchise development David J. Schuck. Check out the menu at crazykingburrito.org/online; it includes a dozen authentic toasted burrito preparations (in wraps or bowls), queso dip, guacamole and a couple of dessert items, with "recipes and a menu straight from Cozumel, Mexico, all burritos are made from scratch," according to a news release. The owner/franchisee is Atif Khan; general manager is Harvey Finney. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. It's the first Little Rock location, and the chain's fourth U.S. outlet overall (two locations in Mexico, one each in Beavercreek, Ohio; Stevensville, Mich.; and Fort Collins, Colo.) (501) 812-3825.

The 12th Street Community Cafe, a joint project of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the city of Little Rock, Southern Bancorp and Philander Smith College, opened Saturday in Little Rock's new 12th Street Center, 3999 W. 12th St. (That's been the home of a Little Rock Police Department substation since 2014; the cafe is on the east end of the first floor and is accessible through the 12th Street and Pine Street entrances, as well as from the interior lobby.) The cafe is part of UAMS' mission to improve the health of all Arkansans, particularly those experiencing food insecurity, according to a news release; UAMS Department of Nutrition Services employees are handling the service of burritos, sandwiches, bagels, oatmeal, yogurt and fruit cups for breakfast and sandwiches, salads and thin-crust pizza for lunch. Plus specialty coffee drinks made with Westrock Coffee. Hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 686-6492.

Diamond Bear Taproom & Pub, 600 N. Broadway, North Little Rock, is transitioning into something called Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear. The taproom is shutting down Monday "for approximately two weeks for the transition to occur," according to the Facebook page (facebook.com/DiamondBearBeer), where we are told to "stay tuned for additional updates." We'll supply additional details when we get them. (501) 708-2739.

Mi Paella, in the Prospect Building, 1501 N. University Ave., Little Rock, is now open for dinner. Hours are now 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 500-3023; mipaella.square.site; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085214453608.

Certified Pies shut down its operations in the shared communal kitchen on the back side of the shopping center at 9813 W. Markham St., Little Rock, as of June 17 in preparation for its move to a storefront in the front (9807 W. Markham). We're still waiting on a reopening date. (501) 442-5096; certifiedpies.com; linktr.ee/CertifiedPies; facebook.com/CertifiedPies.

■ ■ ■

The Malvern-area branch of Hot Springs' legendary McClard's Bar-B-Q opened Tuesday at 2071 Oliver Lancaster Blvd., in Rockport, in the former Belly's Southern Kitchen (and before that, Chile Peppers Tex-Mex Grill). McClard's owner Lee Beasley says the restaurant is operating as a franchise and he's not directly involved in its operation, but the menu hews closely to that of the legendary original at 505 Albert Pike, Hot Springs – "[McClard's] is 95 years old and I didn't buy it to change it," he explains. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. We're still trying to track down a phone number.

Meanwhile, the McClard's owned-and-operated outlet at 9219 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, is "doing OK," Beasley says. Business isn't overwhelming and the location isn't ideal -- it started out as a fusion with a caterer who subsequently moved out, and Beasley says it provides McClard's with a kitchen for a catering operation and a place to train people while he and his business manager seek sites for one or two Little Rock-area restaurants with drive-thru capability.

Meanwhile, Beasley Properties Inc., which also owns JB Chophouse in Hot Springs, earlier this year bought legendary Spa City establishment Rod's Pizza Cellar, 3350 Central Ave. Arkansas Business recently reported the sale price: $650,000, which will cover the more than $600,000 the pizzeria's owners owed the IRS in back taxes for 2014-17. The publication says Rod's business, "which opened in 1975 and is a fixture on the Spa City dining scene, is good, the new owner tells us, and the restaurant, which is currently open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, may add a sixth day soon." Beasley's business partner and go-to guy, Dean Jennings, says at end of summer they plan to do some renovations -- cover the patio, do some painting and adding new siding and generally "rejuvenate the place."

And, Beasley says, he's a few weeks out – Jennings says third week of July – from opening an establishment called Sunset Grill on Lake Balboa in Hot Springs Village. It will resemble in some respects Fisherman's Wharf in Hot Springs, which Beasley formerly owned but has since sold. He describes it as "the only free-standing restaurant inside the Village."

■ ■ ■

The Taco Bell at 6233 Colonel Glenn Road, just west of University Avenue, Little Rock, closed last week. This is totally hearsay and we haven't confirmed it, but one of our regular readers/frequent correspondents tells us management told him they shut it down because of thefts and rising crime in the area (the Big Chateau apartment complex across the street gets frequent mentions in this paper's police beat column as well our reporting on the ongoing dispute between the complex's out-of-state owners and the city over code violations) and because of a number of the area's homeless people had been hanging out in the lobby.

We're told The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St. in Little Rock's East Village, changed hands last week – the family consortium of Murry Newbern, Linda Newbern and Virginia Young sold it to the family-based consortium of Madi Hamp, Amber Hamp, Conrad W. Hamp Jr. and Brandon Dorse.

■ ■ ■

And speaking of barbecue, Count Porkula, which used to be in The Rail Yard, is offering Fourth of July feed-a-crowd specials from both its locations, 201 Keightley Drive, Little Rock, and 10840 Maumelle Road, North Little Rock:

◼️ At-Home Brisket Burgers (unprepared -- burgers are uncooked, ready for grilling), four pounds of ground brisket, eight brioche buns, eight ounces of Count Porkula Aioli, 16 ounces of grilled bacon and onions, 32 ounces of shredded lettuce, three one-quart sides "of your choice" and Count Porkula Dry Rub Seasoning. Feeds 6-8; $80

◼️ July 4th Bring Your Baby Back Rib Special, two full racks of ribs, $50

◼️ Portal Pack, two pounds of pulled pork, eight brioche buns, one quart of slaw, one quart of beans, one pint of Count Porkula BBQ Sauce. Feeds 6-8, $60. Substitute brisket for pork, $75; add a rack of ribs, $25.

Deadline to order online is 6 p.m. Friday; after that, you must order by phone, four hours before closing time. In Little Rock: togoorder.com/web/5740#/o/2/f/1/menus; (501) 804-9561. In North Little Rock: togoorder.com/web/5556#/o/2/f/1/menus; (501) 246-5669.

■ ■ ■

Blue House Bakery and Cafe, 4000 Arkansas 5 North, Bryant, is moving to 305 Progress Way, behind Walmart, pretty much next-door to Anytime Fitness and near Copper Mule. This Facebook post (facebook.com/BlueHouseBakeryBryantAR) appeared earlier this week: "We're excited to share that Blue House will soon have a new address! It wasn't long after opening our doors, we realized we had already outgrown our current space. ... We do believe you're going to love the new Blue House location, as it will afford us to do lots of new things that we're excited to share in the near future. Our new location is less than 3 minutes up the road from our current location, so it's not a far move, but it's a move in the right direction, as it's allowing us to serve you better." Target to open the new doors is the end of August. Expect the hours -- 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday – and the phone number, (501) 943-7372, to remain the same.

The Whataburger outlet at 3900 E. Race Ave., Searcy, opened Monday, initially for drive-thru orders only, similarly to the way its Chenal Parkway operation in Little Rock started out. "The lobby and additional services, such as delivery and online ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, will be available in the coming weeks," a news release promises. Drive-thru hours are 24/7, 364 days a year (it'll close Christmas Day); we don't yet know what the in-store hours will be. We were unable to get through to the listed phone number, (501) 817-8267.

■ ■ ■

And speaking of burgers, among the area establishments that will be offering special $9 burgers during Rock City Burger Week, July 10-16, are: Bennett's, Rosie's Pot & Kettle, Town Pump, Loca Luna, Red Door, Skinny J's, The Croissanterie, Gadwall's Grill, Corky's, the Smashed & Stacked food truck and Mama's Gyros Grill, with "many more being added daily," a news release proclaims. Burger-chomping patrons can upload their receipts to the Rock City Burger Week website (RockCityBurgerWeek.com) for a chance to win a PKGo Tailgating Grill package and a gift card to buy beef at a local meat market. (You must visit at least four different participating restaurants to be eligible.) And the Arkansas Beef Council is donating $1 to the Arkansas Food Bank for each of the first 1,000 burgers participating restaurants sell. Sponsors are the Arkansas Beef Council and beef producers in Arkansas, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Ben E. Keith Foods. facebook.com/RockCityBurgerWeek.

Food Network Magazine's feature "50 Best Over-the-Top Treats", a listing of "must-try" items in every state, includes as its Arkansas entry the fried pies at Me & McGee Market, 10409 U.S. 70, North Little Rock, between Rose City and Galloway just south of Interstate 40 and east of Interstate 440. "You'll find these only on Fridays -- in flavors like fudge, Almond Joy and cherry," the magazine notes. Find the list at foodnetwork.com/restaurants/photos/50-over-the-top-treats.

Has a restaurant opened -- or closed -- near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Send email to: eharrison@adgnewsroom.com

Paella at Mi Paella: The restaurant in the Prospect Building on Little Rocks North University Avenue is now open for dinner. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Eric E. Harrison)



The mushroom-Swiss burger with "sidewinder" fries at Skinny Js in North Little Rock: The restaurant is one of many in Central Arkansas offering $9 burger deals during Rock City Burger Week, July 10-16. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



The 12th Street Community Cafe is open in the city of Little Rocks new 12th Street Center, 3999 W. 12th St. at Pine Street. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)





