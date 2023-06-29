Crystal Bridges to open new ‘arts-based’ space this Saturday

ART

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, opens a new space to showcase "arts-based community projects, promoting social connection, dialogue and community perspectives," on Saturday with an exhibition called "Dear Friend," artwork by Leah Grant using large-scale reproduced letters written by community members.

Grant re-creates – at large scale – open letters to friends created through the museum's 2022 CB to You Mobile Art Lab, using hot foil stamping to highlight specific words that resonated with her to create a new message within each letter.

The exhibition will be up through Nov. 27. Admission is free. The museum will host a reception, 6-8 p.m. July 22 in the new gallery. Visit crystalbridges.org/calendar/dear-friend.

THEATER

Cash 'Experience'

"Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience," a touring stage show combining songs and stories via video from Cash's TV show projected on a screen above the stage with a band and singers in sync, heads out on the road this fall.

The 85-plus-city North American tour will originate in Fayetteville Oct. 14-15, and includes a Nov. 4 stop at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. Tickets for that performance go on sale in September. The tour is scheduled to close out in spring 2024.

The "concert experience" will showcase performances of some of Cash's biggest hits, including "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire" and "I Walk the Line," and revisit some of his memorable words and anecdotes. It will also feature on-screen narration by Cash's son, John Carter Cash, a record, music video and film producer, writer, director and singer-songwriter. Visit JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com.

'lower case'

The Ozark Arts Council and the Theatre Co. of the Ozarks stage "lower case" by Stephen Enersen, 7 p.m. today-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lyric Theater, 115 W. Rush Ave., Harrison. Tickets are $12, $10 for senior citizens and students, $8 for children in advance; prices rise $3 per ticket at the door. Visit TheLyric.org.

FUN

Frontier Fourth

Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, hosts its annual Frontier Fourth of July celebration, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday. Visitors can march in a parade around the grounds, add a star for Arkansas to the U.S. flag, print the latest news from the nation's capital, compete in sack races and enjoy watermelon and lemonade. The festivities will conclude with a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit tinyurl.com/38tb8e2f.

Giving it his best shot

Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd Pierce, the oldest ranch hand at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch on Paramount Television's "Yellowstone," will fire the official starter's pistol to kick off the First Ever 21st Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 17 in Hot Springs.

"We could have looked forever and never have found a more perfect person to fire the official starter's pistol for our world-famous little parade," said Visit Hot Springs chief executive officer and parade founder Steve Arrison. "Forrie is a real cowboy who plays a real cowboy, and he has ridden into the hearts of millions of 'Yellowstone' fans."

Smith, born in Helena, Mont., began riding at a young age and grew up on his grandparents' Montana cattle ranch. Both his parents were ranchers and riders, and he began competing in rodeos at age 8. By 11 he was riding rodeo bucking stock bareback. He spent much of his adulthood riding the rodeo circuit, competing primarily in bareback riding. He owns a ranch in New Mexico.

He got his start as a movie and TV stuntman in the 1980s and also began taking on small acting roles as well, appearing since in dozens of movies and television shows.

FILM

Dinosaurs on screen

In conjunction with its current exhibit, "Dinosaur Explorer," the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, hosts a "dino-themed," summer movie series, starting at 6 p.m. Friday with "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," the 1997 sequel to 1993's "Jurassic Park." (PG-13).

Admission is free; concessions will be available for purchase. The exhibit will stay open until 6 p.m. and regular Clinton Center admission applies. Make reservations at clintonpresidentialcenter.org/events.

The rest of the lineup (except as noted, all screenings at 6 p.m.):

◼️ July 22: "The Land Before Time" (1988, G), 10 a.m.

◼️ July 22: "Jurassic Park III" (2001, PG-13)

◼️ Aug. 19: "Jurassic World" (2015, PG-13).

TICKETS

Magic and mentalism

Tickets are $29-$44 for the "Sleightly Off Magic & Mentalism Show" featuring Las Vegas magician Jason Bird, 7 p.m. July 29 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Bird's act interweaves comedy, story, improvisation, magic and illusions, pushing the boundaries of magic into new frontiers, according to a news release. "A human slot machine? Swallowing razor blades? These are just some of the marvels that await during Jason's exhilarating show." Visit ticketmaster.com.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville opens a new display space on Saturday with an exhibition called "Dear Friend," artwork by Leah Grant using large-scale reproduced letters written by community members. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Cowboy and "Yellowstone" actor Forrie J. Smith will be the official starter for First Ever 21st Annual Worlds Shortest St. Patricks Day Parade, March 17 in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/courtesy Visit Hot Springs.)









