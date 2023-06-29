Marriages

Ryan Bensinger, 32, and Jennifer Baez, 28, both of Cabot.

Zachary Davis, 33, and Jennifer Lindsay, 34, both of Sheridan.

Cordarie Collins, 24, of Little Rock, and Mariah Young, 24, of Conway.

Nolberto Hernandez Montesino, 42, and Yolannys Frenandez Gonzalez, 34, both of Little Rock.

Chad McPeak, 45, and Kristy Cockrum, 48, both of North Little Rock.

Julio Apodaca Criollo, 34, and Lizet Pena Garcia, 28, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-2221. Pamela Jordan v Timothy Butler.

23-2224. Henry Christopher v Aviance Tucker.

23-2225. Stacy Hamilton v Nathan Hamilton.

GRANTED

22-1239. Joisy Jazmin Gharahgozlou-Palma v Roberto Palma.

23-604. Patrice Value v Deivien Value.