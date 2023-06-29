Dear Abby: Aunt is afraid that helping nephew may carry high cost

Dear Abby: I am the rock of my family. If someone needs help, they come to me. My nephew has been in trouble with drugs and is now in jail.

He is only 19 and was always an amazing young man. He started on the wrong road after witnessing his father take his own life. When he gets out of jail, he wants to come live with me and attend rehab.

My problem is my fiance. He does not want to help my nephew, especially if he will be on house arrest. I know my nephew’s potential, and I can’t throw him away. How do I get my fiance to understand this? — Caring Aunt In Indiana

Dear Aunt: It may be a challenge, considering the role you have assumed as “the rock of the family.” What your nephew witnessed was horrific. Compounding the tragedy is the fact that he didn’t receive counseling for the trauma and turned instead to drugs.

I understand your desire to take in your nephew, and I also understand your fiance’s reluctance to have a substance addict in your home.

Perhaps you could agree to a compromise. Lock up your valuables and give your nephew a temporary tryout with the understanding that if he lapses, he goes straight to rehab and a halfway house. You could then support his recovery in other ways, like helping him find a group such as Survivors of Suicide or PTSD support group.

Dear Abby: I’m a travel adviser who works on commission. Many of my clients are friends or relatives. Years ago, my husband and I became friends with a delightful couple. We patronized the husband’s business, and they introduced us to their friends. We sponsored them into a social club, and they made new friends because of it. We have entertained them in our home numerous times for private dinners and pool parties.

They booked a cruise through me once. Unfortunately, a few years ago there was a disagreement. In retribution, they distanced themselves from us. They travel with the friends they introduced us to, and the entire group arranges their travel through someone else, although they still accept our party invitations.

It’s distressing that the spite of one couple has soured our relationships with two other couples who apparently feel closer to them. Am I too sensitive? — Traveling Away In Texas

Dear Traveling: I don’t think so. As you stated, these people were always closer to the couple who distanced themselves from you after the disagreement than they were with you. It may be disappointing, but it isn’t a big personal loss. A loss of income, yes, but that’s business, and business is replaceable. It’s time to find new friends, and this time, don’t mix business with pleasure, which, as you have learned, can be risky.

