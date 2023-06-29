E. coli level forces closing of swimming at Beaver Lake’s Dam Site Lake Island

ROGERS -- The Army Corps of Engineers' Beaver Lake Project Office is closing the swim beach at Dam Site Lake Island on Beaver Lake as a the result of high E. coli levels found during testing by project office personnel.

The corps posted signs indicating high bacteria levels at the location. Swimming isn't recommended in areas with high bacteria levels. Once bacteria levels are within the acceptable range, the swim beach will open.

The Dam Site Day Use Peninsula and Indian Creek Day Use Area near the Dam Site Lake Campground have open swim beaches that can be used during the closing.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas, contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at (479) 636-1210.