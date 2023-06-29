Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

E. coli level forces closing of swimming at Beaver Lake’s Dam Site Lake Island

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

ROGERS -- The Army Corps of Engineers' Beaver Lake Project Office is closing the swim beach at Dam Site Lake Island on Beaver Lake as a the result of high E. coli levels found during testing by project office personnel.

The corps posted signs indicating high bacteria levels at the location. Swimming isn't recommended in areas with high bacteria levels. Once bacteria levels are within the acceptable range, the swim beach will open.

The Dam Site Day Use Peninsula and Indian Creek Day Use Area near the Dam Site Lake Campground have open swim beaches that can be used during the closing.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas, contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at (479) 636-1210.

Print Headline: Corps of Engineers close swimming beach at Beaver Lake island

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT