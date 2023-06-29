Sections
East Little Rock cooling center closes because of "mechanical issues"

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 5:18 p.m.
Cases of water bottles sit available for visitors Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in the cooling center at the East Little Rock Community Center..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

A Little Rock cooling center made available to residents during the excessive heat in Arkansas has closed because of "mechanical issues," the city said on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

The East Little Rock Community Center, located at 2500 E. 6th Street, "will be closed and unavailable as a cooling center until repairs can be made," a tweet said. "The city’s other community centers are still available for those who need to find a safe, cool space to escape the excessive heat."

Additional cooling centers will remain open today until 6 p.m. at the Dunbar Community Center (1001 W. 16th Street), the Southwest Community Center (6401 Baseline Road) and the Stephens Community Center (3720 W. 18th Street). The same centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release issued by the city. 


