EDITORIAL: Broad agreement?

Stop! Hold the phone. We have bipartisan agreement.

President Biden calls it "just as important as electricity was ..." and "it's not a luxury anymore." Gov. Sarah Sanders calls it "transformational" and will close the gap between rural and urban communities.

When they're right, they're right.

They're talking about broadband access. The news account said Arkansas' share of the national pie will be about $1 billion to expand broadband access. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed in 2021. You may know it simply as the last big infrastructure bill.

According to the paper, part of the bill--the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program--includes $42.5 billion to connect more homes and businesses in underserved areas across the country. (The feds think that 8.3 million of our homes and businesses lack high-speed Internet.)

The program defines an underserved area as "locations without reliable services of at least 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3 megabits per second for uploads."

We're not about to try to explain what's the difference between one megabit vs. three (we assume two?), but according to the Arkansas Department of Commerce, 215,000 Arkansas homes and businesses fall short of the Internet goal. In a state of 3 million people, that's a significant chunk of affected people and businesses.

The need for this was highlighted during the covid pandemic when everything went virtual, including schools, business meetings, and other activities that would normally take place in person. (Including birthday parties and visits with Grandma.)

Today, covid is in remission, sorta, but it still can't be denied that the pace of business in the 21st century requires keeping pace. These funds will not only go to establish broadband where it doesn't exist, but will upgrade it where it does.

State Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald agrees with both the governor and the president, saying it's an "absolute necessity for an individual's upward mobility as well as to develop strong and vibrant communities that will attract business, and industry to the state."

Solid infrastructure is one of the key elements of business development, and whether we're talking about roads, bridges, pipelines, power lines or the Internet, these separate the haves from the have-nots, and we'd just as soon be in a state of haves, thank you.

One of the side benefits of this development--especially in a state like Arkansas where we drive through withering, boarded-up small towns--is that better Internet could go a long way towards providing new life to some of these areas.

Nothing will bring towns back like jobs, but the free flow of ideas that will be available to all Arkansans regardless of geography may spark creative entrepreneurship in those small towns.

Arkansas is blessed with rivers, streams, varied terrain and wildlife. Ironically, the availability of high-speed Internet may boost the outdoor industry if hunters, fishers and kayakers know they can easily re-connect after they've caught enough rainbow trout for the day.

That may be a sad commentary on our addiction to technology, but if being able to reconnect can get us to disconnect every once in a while, that's got to be good.