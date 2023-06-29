EDITORIAL: We do wobble, but we don’t fall down

Move over climate change, there's a new curve ball in town related to our planet ....

Just when we thought we'd heard all the possible terms--global warming, the new ice age, climate change, heat dome, polar vortex, continental drift, and Otus the Head Cat's "humidity pods"--to describe the Earth's various geological and meteorological phenomena, we have a new one: Global wobble.

According to everybody's favorite scientific journal, Geophysical Research Letters (located between Geology for Idiots and Guitar for Dummies at Barnes & Noble), we're told that "rampant removal of groundwater for drinking and irrigation has altered the distribution of water on Earth enough to shift the planet's tilt."

Wha-?

Apparently the shift has been documented by an exhaustive study covering 17 years. Is it really true? We don't know. We spend most of our time reading Guitar for Dummies.

Here's what "they" think: Most of our drinking water is pumped from natural underground reservoirs called aquifers. Between 1993 and 2010, Earthlings removed the equivalent of 860 million Olympic-sized swimming pools from aquifers, and that shifted the Earth's tilt 31.5 inches eastward.

Like climate change, much of this shift happens naturally. "Winds, ocean currents, barometric pressures and glaciers--any kind of mass change can cause polar motion."

According to James Famiglietti of Arizona State University, "... many people might imagine Earth's shape as a perfect sphere, but it's not; it's an oblate spheroid, with mountains and deep ocean trenches that distribute mass unevenly and make the planet resemble a lumpy potato." It also spins. And moving enough mass from one place to another will make the planet wobble.

Famiglietti goes on: "It's only recently that scientists realized how much human activity can also cause polar motion" and the Earth is like a "... waterlogged softball. When a softball or baseball gets soaked, it gets waterlogged, and when you throw it, it wobbles funny."

What does all this mean? Apparently, not that much.

"The shift in Earth's tilt is far too small to impact weather or seasons," said Ki-Wen Seo, a geophysicist at Seoul National University and lead author of the study.

But he didn't say whether such a shift could cause these humidity pods that Otus once wrote about. We suspect more research is needed.