Farmington grad looking for way to see the field at Little Rock

SPRINGDALE -- Trey Hill played about a month last year in the local summer collegiate baseball league in Springdale prior to heading off to college in Little Rock.

After limited playing time as a freshman for the Trojans, the Farmington High School graduate is back this summer in the Marucci Midwest Arkansas Collegiate League. Hill said the summer league is perfect since he gets something he desperately needs and that's more repetitions.

"It gives me at-bats and for my own development that's what I need most," Hill said, "and I just need to play."

He's also trying out a new position.

