Fireworks tents welcome families for the season in Northwest Arkansas

by Maggie Green | Today at 1:03 a.m.
Hailey Snarr, a cheerleader at Pea Ridge High School, shows fountains and other fireworks varieties for sale Wednesday at the cheerleaders' benefit fireworks tent. The tent is at 429 S. Curtis Ave. in Pea Ridge. All sales benefit the Pea Ridge cheer squads to pay for uniforms and fees for cheerleading camps. It is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. or later some days, through July 7. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fireworks vendors relish the sense of community found beneath the tents that pop up every summer.

Jeff Craig opened the canvas flaps of Jake's Fireworks on Garland Avenue for the sixth year of business Wednesday. He and his wife, Kimberly Craig, have five booths contracted with Jake's Fireworks in different cities across the state including Fayetteville, Lowell, Elkins, Gentry and Paris. Craig said that as business has grown, so have the families that frequent the stands.

"There is one lady who, when I first started, she just had her first kid," said Craig, 47.

