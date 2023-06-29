German perfect for Yanks

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Domingo German of the New York Yankees pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season -- but none since until German finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this season.

He joined Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999) as Yankees pitchers to throw perfect games. Larsen's gem came in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Coming off a pair of terrible starts, German (5-5) struck out nine of 27 batters against the Athletics, who have the worst record in the majors.

The 30-year-old right-hander, a seven-year veteran, had never thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He served a 10-game suspension in May after getting ejected from a game in Toronto for using an illegal sticky substance on the mound.

Winless in six previous outings against Oakland, German threw 72 of 99 pitches for strikes. He mixed 51 curveballs and 30 fastballs that averaged 92.5 mph with 17 changeups and one sinker.

With the crowd of 12,479 on its feet for the ninth inning, German finished what he started. He got Aledmys Diaz to ground out before Shea Lanegeliers flied out to short center field. When Esteury Ruiz grounded out to end it, the Yankees' dugout and bullpen emptied as German's teammates raced out to the mound to celebrate.

Six days after allowing a career-high eight runs in a loss to the Seattle Mariners, German got his 500th career strikeout and was the definition of perfection.

It was the 13th no-hitter in Yankees history, including Larsen's perfect game in the World Series. Their previous no-hitter came from Corey Kluber on May 19, 2021, against the Texas Rangers.

Seth Brown came the closest to reaching base for the A's, hitting a sharp grounder in the fifth to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who made a diving stop and tossed to Germán for the out.

Giancarlo Stanton homered for the first time in more than two weeks and drove in three runs, and former Oakland third baseman Josh Donaldson added three RBIs to help the Yankees to their 15th win in 21 games against the A's since Aug. 31, 2019.

Stanton crushed a 422-foot homer on a first-pitch fastball from former Yankees pitcher JP Sears (1-6) in the fourth. The ball was hit so hard that Ruiz in center field and Brown in right didn't move but just turned their heads and watched it sail out to left-center.

Stanton added a two-run single off Shintaro Fujinami in the fifth when the Yankees scored six runs and benefited from two errors by the A's.

Kyle Higashioka had an RBI double, then scored when Anthony Volpe reached on an infield single and Sears flipped the ball wildly into foul territory. Volpe took second on the error, stole third then scored on DJ LeMahieu's single. A's first baseman Ryan Noda also had a fielding error that allowed to reach.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who walked leading off the inning and scored, capped the uprising with a two-out RBI single.

But the night belonged to Germán, who was loudly cheered as the game unfolded. Many fans in Oakland were decked out in Yankees colors or jerseys.

GUARDIANS 14, ROYALS 1 Jose Ramirez hit his fifth career grand slam and Cleveland beat host Kansas City, moving into first place in the American League Central despite a losing record.

RANGERS 10, TIGERS 2 Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings as host Texas beat Detroit. Dunning (7-1) retired 17 straight batters between Zach McKinstry's single to open the game and McKinstry's two-out double in the sixth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 7, PADRES 1 Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and host Pittsburgh scored five times in the seventh to rout San Diego.

BREWERS 5, METS 2 Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBI, leading Milwaukee over host New York, which has lost 17 of 23.

PHILLIES 8, CUBS 5 Nick Castellanos, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison each homered, and Philadelphia beat host Chicago. Castellanos hit a three-run homer in the second off Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) after Sosa launched a two-run shot earlier in the inning. Smyly fell to 7-5.

ROCKIES 9, DODGERS 8 Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning to rally host Colorado over Los Angeles.





INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 10, CARDINALS 7 Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston's five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat host St. Louis. Jose Abreu added a two-run homer for Houston, which had lost three of its previous four games. The Astros overcame a 7-5 deficit in the eighth. After missing the previous two games because of a heel injury, Altuve reached base five times.

REDS 11, ORIOLES 7 (10) Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give Cincinnati a victory over host Baltimore.

NATIONALS 4, MARINERS 1 Patrick Corbin tossed seven shutout innings and visiting Washington jumped on Seattle starter Logan Gilbert for three first-inning runs in its victory.

BLUE JAYS 6, GIANTS 1 George Springer hit the first of four Toronto doubles in a five-run first inning in a victory over visiting San Francisco that stopped the Giants' 10-game road winning streak.

BRAVES 3, TWINS 0 Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and host Atlanta won its fifth straight game, beating Minnesota for a series sweep.

MARLINS 6, RED SOX 2 Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and Miami beat host Boston.





