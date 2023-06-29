Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: ’24 D-line target Alex Foster

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:00 a.m.
D-lineman Alex Foster during his official visit.

Arkansas defensive line target Alex Foster officially visited Fayetteville last weekend and is expected to announce his college decision July 4. 

Foster, 6-5 and 275 pounds, of Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph, named a top six of Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Louisville and Kentucky on June 3, but has since narrowed his list to Arkansas, Baylor and Georgia Tech.

He also took official visits to the Bears and Yellow Jackets. Foster made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on May 23. 

Foster, who has 20 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor and UAB, is rated a 3-star recruit by On3.com and the No. 37 defensive lineman in the nation, and No. 12 prospect in Mississippi in the class of 2024.

He recorded 58 tackles, 11 sacks, 9 pass breakups and 3 forced fumbles as a junior while leading the Fighting Irish to the Class 4A state title.

His lead recruiter is Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams, while defensive quality control coach Kelvin Green is also assisting. 

Nickname: AP and Big A 

Favorite thing about playing D-line: The thrill 

Defensive line coach Deke Adams is: A great person 

Best part of the recruiting process is: Meeting new people 

My funniest football moment: One of my teammates getting boomsticked

My mom is always on me to do: The dishes 

Must watch TV: Spider Man or Transformers 

Love or hate rollercoasters: Ehhhh

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super speed 

My two pet peeves are: Daydreaming and laughing in serious situations 

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Drew Brees 

My hidden talent is: None 

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because they're genuine

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Sesame chicken and pork fried rice 

I will never ever eat: Skunk 

Favorite junk food: Ruffles 

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Ruffles 

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Raccoon 

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: SZA 

My sports idol is: Aaron Donald 

Nothing makes me laugh more than: My homeboys 

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Texas or Florida 

I’m terrified of: Heights 

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Airplane  

Love or hate horror movies and why: Ehhh, they left a mark on me since I was little 

Cat or dog person and why: Dog, more physical 

Do you think aliens exist: Fasho 

I get emotional when: I talk about my grandfather 

Best advice I’ve received: Remember why you do what you do

Role model and why: Kobe Bryant/ Ray Lewis 

Three words to describe me: Listener, one percenter 

People would be surprised that I: Am younger than I look

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT