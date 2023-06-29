Get to know: ’24 D-line target Alex Foster

Arkansas defensive line target Alex Foster officially visited Fayetteville last weekend and is expected to announce his college decision July 4.

Foster, 6-5 and 275 pounds, of Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph, named a top six of Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Louisville and Kentucky on June 3, but has since narrowed his list to Arkansas, Baylor and Georgia Tech.

He also took official visits to the Bears and Yellow Jackets. Foster made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on May 23.

Foster, who has 20 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor and UAB, is rated a 3-star recruit by On3.com and the No. 37 defensive lineman in the nation, and No. 12 prospect in Mississippi in the class of 2024.

He recorded 58 tackles, 11 sacks, 9 pass breakups and 3 forced fumbles as a junior while leading the Fighting Irish to the Class 4A state title.

His lead recruiter is Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams, while defensive quality control coach Kelvin Green is also assisting.

Nickname: AP and Big A

Favorite thing about playing D-line: The thrill

Defensive line coach Deke Adams is: A great person

Best part of the recruiting process is: Meeting new people

My funniest football moment: One of my teammates getting boomsticked

My mom is always on me to do: The dishes

Must watch TV: Spider Man or Transformers

Love or hate rollercoasters: Ehhhh

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: Daydreaming and laughing in serious situations

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Drew Brees

My hidden talent is: None

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because they're genuine

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Sesame chicken and pork fried rice

I will never ever eat: Skunk

Favorite junk food: Ruffles

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Ruffles

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Raccoon

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: SZA

My sports idol is: Aaron Donald

Nothing makes me laugh more than: My homeboys

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Texas or Florida

I’m terrified of: Heights

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Airplane

Love or hate horror movies and why: Ehhh, they left a mark on me since I was little

Cat or dog person and why: Dog, more physical

Do you think aliens exist: Fasho

I get emotional when: I talk about my grandfather

Best advice I’ve received: Remember why you do what you do

Role model and why: Kobe Bryant/ Ray Lewis

Three words to describe me: Listener, one percenter

People would be surprised that I: Am younger than I look