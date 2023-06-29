Get to know: ’24 D-line target Alex Foster

Arkansas defensive line target Alex Foster officially visited Fayetteville last weekend and is expected to announce his college decision July 4.
Foster, 6-5 and 275 pounds, of Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph, named a top six of Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Louisville and Kentucky on June 3, but has since narrowed his list to Arkansas, Baylor and Georgia Tech.
He also took official visits to the Bears and Yellow Jackets. Foster made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on May 23.
Foster, who has 20 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor and UAB, is rated a 3-star recruit by On3.com and the No. 37 defensive lineman in the nation, and No. 12 prospect in Mississippi in the class of 2024.
He recorded 58 tackles, 11 sacks, 9 pass breakups and 3 forced fumbles as a junior while leading the Fighting Irish to the Class 4A state title.
His lead recruiter is Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams, while defensive quality control coach Kelvin Green is also assisting.
Nickname: AP and Big A
Favorite thing about playing D-line: The thrill
Defensive line coach Deke Adams is: A great person
Best part of the recruiting process is: Meeting new people
My funniest football moment: One of my teammates getting boomsticked
My mom is always on me to do: The dishes
Must watch TV: Spider Man or Transformers
Love or hate rollercoasters: Ehhhh
What super power would you choose if given the option: Super speed
My two pet peeves are: Daydreaming and laughing in serious situations
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Drew Brees
My hidden talent is: None
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because they're genuine
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Sesame chicken and pork fried rice
I will never ever eat: Skunk
Favorite junk food: Ruffles
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Ruffles
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Raccoon
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: SZA
My sports idol is: Aaron Donald
Nothing makes me laugh more than: My homeboys
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Texas or Florida
I’m terrified of: Heights
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Airplane
Love or hate horror movies and why: Ehhh, they left a mark on me since I was little
Cat or dog person and why: Dog, more physical
Do you think aliens exist: Fasho
I get emotional when: I talk about my grandfather
Best advice I’ve received: Remember why you do what you do
Role model and why: Kobe Bryant/ Ray Lewis
Three words to describe me: Listener, one percenter
People would be surprised that I: Am younger than I look