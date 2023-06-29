Harrison man arrested after fatal shooting

HARRISON -- Donnie Calderwood Jr., 28, of Harrison has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Dale Eugene McEntire, 63, of Bellefonte, according to Boone County Sheriff Roy Martin.

An investigation began Monday afternoon after McEntire was found shot in his home, according to a news release from the sheriff.

"The shooting was believed to have occurred sometime during the night before," according to the sheriff.

The investigation led to the arrest of Calderwood.

"Sheriff Martin said that the case was successfully solved by a joint effort of work conducted by his investigators, detectives for the Harrison Police Department and special agents with the Arkansas State Police," according to the release.

Calderwood is currently being held without bond on tentative charges for capital murder and aggravated residential burglary, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Calderwood hadn't been formally charged by a prosecuting attorney as of Wednesday afternoon.