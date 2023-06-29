DEAR HELOISE: This may be an old hint, but when I put on a pair of old rubber/latex gloves to do my dishes, I sprinkle talcum or baby powder into the gloves. Instead of struggling to get them off or on, my hands slide effortlessly into the gloves.

-- Betty,

Granada Hills, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: A reader suggested that grandparents practice math skills with their grandkids in the summer. Great idea. Every child should know multiplication at least by the time they enter middle school. During my school days, multiplication was taught in third grade and division in fourth. What is happening to education?

-- O.B., Retired Teacher

DEAR HELOISE: Drivers can save 10% to 20% off their gas bill. The optimal speed for a car's best gas mileage is 60 mph. For every 5 mph above 60 mph, your vehicle uses a whopping 10% more in gasoline. So, if gas costs $3.50 and you are traveling at 70 mph, it is costing you an added 70 cents per gallon, to the tune of $4.20/gallon.

-- Dale,

Dayton, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: Toaster tongs have been mentioned recently in your column. Every home should have some. One year, I bought a few, tied a red ribbon on each and hung them on the Christmas tree as a decoration. When I had a party, each guest could take a pair home.

-- Carolyn McDonough

DEAR READERS: Summer is officially here, so keep your pets indoors during the heat of the day. Make sure, whether indoors or outdoors, that your pets have lots of cold, clean water.

DEAR READERS: After mopping a no-wax floor, add several capfuls of vinegar to the water to help remove any remaining soap film -- and to leave the floor clean and shiny.

Vinegar is an indispensable and safe household product that can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking.

DEAR HELOISE: When applying blush, the rule used to be smile and apply to the apples of the cheeks. This works for younger girls, but for older skin, once you stop smiling, your blush will be down by your mouth. Not so pretty.

-- Connie R.

Louisiana

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com