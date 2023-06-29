High temperatures pound state, leaving many residents to turn to cooling centers





Statewide efforts to find relief from the heat continued Wednesday as temperatures neared triple digits, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

Temperatures idled in the upper 90s Wednesday with cities like Little Rock and Texarkana reaching 99 degrees according to preliminary reports, said John Lewis with the weather service.

The heat index across the state ranged from the upper 90s in the northern part of the state to 115 degrees in the central and south regions of the state, according to a weather service tweet. Local meteorologists reported the heat index in Little Rock as high as 118 degrees.

Lewis said these temperatures are likely to increase today and into the weekend. Weather service forecasts for today and Friday call for a high temperature of 103 degrees.

The heat continues to blanket thousands of Arkansans still without power following deadly storms that hit the state Sunday.

For 26-year-old Daimen Salathe, Wednesday marked his third day at a cooling center at the North Little Rock Community Center and his fourth day without power.

The facility -- which is located at 2700 Willow St. -- is the city's official cooling center as power restoration efforts continue.

"This heat is just so dangerous," Salathe said while sitting in the lobby between a handful of suitcases. "For me, when I have to be in a hot room for too long, I get anxiety or have panic attacks because of my weight. I get hotter quicker than someone that might be smaller."

An Arkansas native, Salathe said the center has helped tend to all of his needs following the Sunday storms.

"I mean, everyone here has been very helpful and they've given us free food, a place to stay and a place to sleep," he said. "It's great because we've lost a lot of money since Sunday. We'll have to spend a lot of it on food because the stuff in our fridge is gone now. With free food and shelter here ... it's just makes you a lot more hopeful."

Salathe said, as of Wednesday afternoon, he did not know when his power would be restored.

"My father and I live here, but we don't have any relatives here," he said. "We were stuck, but luckily we found this place. It's just so helpful and we've seen so many friendly people."

At its peak, North Little Rock reported an estimated 27,000 residents were without power Sunday night.

On Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., the official NLR Electric Twitter shared that approximately 1,131 residents were still without power.

Longtime North Little Rock resident Kirsten Batts, 52, shared that she and her husband have been able to beat the heat only because of a generator they purchased years ago.

"I'm thankful for that because I don't know that we'd be able to find one now had we not."

Batts said their home has been without power since 6 p.m. Sunday.

"It's sweltering," she said. "My husband and I have elected to stay with our home because we have animals. We can't really go to a hotel [with them] nor do we have the money for that. Imagine showing up to a hotel with cats and a dog."

The generator lasts about eight hours before you have to fill it back up, Batts said.

"We have the generator out back and it is powering a couple of large fans," she added. "We've kind of consolidated into the living room. With all of the animals and us, this is where we sleep, hang out and wait."

As a nurse, Batts reiterated that she's been fortunate enough to work in air conditioned buildings in recent days.

"My husband, though, has been at home every day without any kind of air conditioning," she said. "This an older community. My next-door neighbors have had to go to their daughter's house in Heber Springs because they couldn't stand the heat. There's a lot of older people and it's really unfortunate that it feels like they're not telling us when it could possibly be turned back on."

Wednesday evening updates from NLR Electric said: "Please know we are working our ENTIRE service area and will not stop until ALL customers have been restored."

Power restoration efforts in Conway also continued Wednesday, with 6 p.m. updates from Conway Corp sharing that an estimated 423 customers were still without power.

Earlier updates from Conway Corp on Tuesday urged residents to be patient as crews would need "more hydration breaks while they continue restoration efforts."

"We have a safety director that has been very active in going around with our teams and making sure they stay hydrated and making sure that they rest on the cycles that they're supposed to rest on," said Crystal Kemp, chief marketing officer with Conway Corp.

Staff at the Little Rock Zoo shared their ongoing efforts to defeat the heat as they faced 99 degree temperatures Wednesday.

Director of marketing and development Joy Matlock said a team with the zoo is monitoring the heat and can decide to close the zoo or shorten open hours if necessary.

"It's for the protection of the guests and staff."

Matlock stressed that several functions throughout the zoo work to prevent both the animals and the guests from overheating.

"The animals have what we call indoor bedrooms for them to go to sleep at night," Matlock said. "When we're having extreme weather, heat being one type, we leave those bedroom doors open during the day for the animals to be able to go inside if they choose or stay out on habitat if they'd like."

In addition to drinking water, which is available to the animals year-round, Matlock said several of the animal habitats have sprinklers that shower down into the habitat.

"In their bedrooms, a lot of the exhibits will have extra fans for animals throughout the heat and in some exhibits, we'll actually put up some temporary shade for animals needing that extra shelter."

Keepers also provide the animals with frozen treats, which range from frozen water treats to kool-aid, Matlock said.

"For the otters, [our keepers] actually froze fish in some of the ice treats too," Matlock said.

She added that misters placed throughout the park are also available for guests to use to cool off.

Reusable water bottles are permitted at entry and can be refilled at different stations located next to water fountains throughout the zoo. Guests, Matlock said, can also cool off in the various air conditioned buildings, including the Cheetah Outpost, the cafe and the gift shop.

In preparation for the Natural State's routinely hot summers, Matlock added that zoo staff are trained annually for how to take care of themselves and others, as well as how to recognize signs of heat exhaustion.

In light of statewide heat advisories and power outages for many, cooling centers will remain open at the following locations:

Moose Lodge, leashed pets allowed at 4000 E. Kiehl Ave.

Sherwood Forest, leashed pets allowed at 1111 Maryland Ave.

Duran Youth Center at 508 Sherwood Ave.

The NLR Community Center at 2700 Willow St.

The Don Owens Sport Complex in Conway at 10 Lower Ridge Road.

The Peak Center in Cabot at 506 North Grant St.

In Little Rock, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

The Dunbar Community Center at 1001 W. 16th St.

The East Little Rock Community Center at 2500 E. 6th St.

The Southwest Community Center at 6401 Baseline Road.

The Stephens Community Center at 3720 W. 18th St.





Rochelle Burton, facilities supervisor, tapes a cooling center sign by the front door of Dunbar Community Center in Little Rock on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





