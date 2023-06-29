Hogs, Blue Devils set to meet again





FAYETTEVILLE -- Thirty seasons after the University of Arkansas men's basketball team beat Duke to win the 1994 national championship, the Blue Devils are coming to Walton Arena.

Arkansas will play at home against Duke on Nov. 29 in the first ACC/SEC Challenge it was announced Wednesday.

Tipoff will be 8:15 p.m. Central, but no network designations have yet been announced for the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Arkansas-Duke game will be played on the 30th anniversary of the first regular-season game at Walton Arena when the Razorbacks beat Murray State 93-67 on Nov. 29, 1993.

The Razorbacks capped their first season at Walton Arena by beating the Blue Devils 76-72 on April 4, 1994, at the Charlotte (N.C.) Coliseum for Arkansas' only national championship in basketball.

This season's matchup will be the fifth time Arkansas has played Duke, but the second time in three years. The Blue Devils beat the Razorbacks 78-69 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinals in San Francisco during Mike Krzyzewski's final season as Duke's coach.

"We're excited as a program to host such a storied program in Duke," Eric Musselman, going into his fifth season as Arkansas' coach, said in a news release. "It's a great opportunity for our fans to see a premier game in November.

"Our players and coaching staff have incredible respect for Duke's history and current team.

"We recognize Duke will be a preseason number one team in many polls. What a great early test and challenge for our team prior to SEC play."

The Blue Devils are ranked No. 1 in preseason polls by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated released in early June. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 10 and No. 20, respectively, in those polls.

Duke playing at Walton Arena arguably will be the most anticipated nonconference home game for the Razorbacks since No. 1 UNLV beat the No. 2 Arkansas 112-105 at Barnhill Arena on Feb. 10, 1991.

Duke returns four starters from last season's 27-9 team, led by 7-0 sophomore Kyle Filipowski, who averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and was the ACC Rookie of the Year.

Also back for the Blue Devils are 6-2 senior Jeremy Roach, who averaged 13.6 points and 3.1 assists last season 6-5 sophomore Tyrese Proctor (9.4 points) and 6-9 sophomore Mark Mitchell (9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds).

The Blue Devils' recruiting class includes two McDonald's All-Americans in 6-9 Sean Stewart and 6-3 Jaren McCain.

Jon Scheyer, who played for Krzyzewski and was his long-time assistant, is going into his second season as Duke's coach.

All four of Arkansas' previous games against Duke were on neutral courts, including a 1990 Final Four semifinal matchup in Denver when the Blue Devils won 97-83 and the preseason NIT during the 1990-91 season when the Razorbacks won 98-88 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

All of the ACC/SEC Challenge games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, the ACC Network and the SEC Network.

Duke is the fourth known home opponent for Arkansas along with Gardner-Webb Nov. 10, Old Dominion Nov. 13 and Abilene Christian Dec. 21.

Arkansas will play three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 22-34. Matchups haven't been announced, but in addition to the Razorbacks, the field includes North Carolina, Michigan, Villanova, Memphis, Texas Tech, Stanford and Northern Iowa.





Men’s ACC/SEC

Challenge

All times Central. Network designations will be announced at a later date.

NOV. 28

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

LSU at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Miami at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Ole Miss, 8 p.m.

Clemson at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

NOV. 29

Tennessee at North Carolina, 6:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Virginia, 6:15 p.m.

Florida at Wake Forest, 6:15 p.m.

Duke at Arkansas, 8:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Auburn, 8:15 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State, 8:15 p.m.

Boston College at Vanderbilt, 8:15 p.m.

Women’s ACC/SEC

Challenge

All times Central. Network designations will be announced at a later date.

NOV. 29

Florida at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Miami at Mississippi State, 6:15 p.m.

Notre Dame at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at North Carolina State, 6:15 p.m.

Louisville at Ole Miss, 8:15 p.m.

NOV. 30

Duke at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida State, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at LSU, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.









Arkansas’ Trey Wade (3) guards Duke’s Paolo Banchero (5) on March 26, 2022, during the NCAA Tournament at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. Duke won the game, the most recent matchup between the Blue Devils and Razorbacks, 78-69. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





