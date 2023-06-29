Happy birthday: Your cosmic present is unflagging energy, grit and the wisdom to know where and when to apply it. Once you decide on the goal, you'll be astounded at what you can accomplish and who helps you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): With a brave spirit you will articulate your thoughts confidently. Grace depends on equal parts kindness and assertiveness. Your voice makes things happen, while contributing to a more harmonious and enlightened world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sacrifices and trade-offs will be a relationship requirement. There's no score to keep here, but it's important not to make sure you don't give so much that you'll later resent the balance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Don't assume what the limits are. If you ask yourself, you'll produce your best guess, but it could be way off. If you ask other people, they'll come up with an answer, but they don't really know.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Family will be a complex source of joy and challenge. You'll be reminded that the thread of connection that weaves you together is in many ways unbreakable, for better or worse -- an enduring bond of shared blood, history and love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Ideally, you would strike a balance between ambition and self-care to ensure your overall well-being. But life doesn't always provide that option. Opportunities must be seized in the moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are inherently curious and driven to explore. Results vary when you turn that curiosity to a particular person. Your subject may feel flattered, guarded, excited to share or keen to perform.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Adventure for pleasure and excitement, not to chase something you think you're missing. Since everything fulfilling is either right in front of you or just within you, external pursuits intended for anything but sheer fun will only be a waste of gasoline.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've been known to hide your talent from those who wouldn't understand. It's risky to show people that you can do things they can't, unless there's something in it for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Everyone needs to be seen. We are social creatures who crave an understanding of ourselves that exists in the mirror of other people. Guided by this principle, you will uncover hidden gems.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You know what you want, but you don't know if it's reasonable to have it, which depends entirely on the context of the moment. Learn more. Feel things out before asking your question, then go slightly high.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Disharmony isn't inherently bad, but it's something to move through instead of prolonging or perpetuating intentionally. Neither should you avoid nor ignore the tension. Instead, allow it to motivate you to solve, forgive and adjust into accordance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The thrill of a purchase will be short-lived. Think it over first, reminding yourself how stuff deteriorates, goes out of style and becomes obsolete. Seek the timeless thing that can only be won through heart-rooted values like love, compassion and integrity.