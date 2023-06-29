Hunter Biden, Lunden Roberts, settle Arkansas child support case

Hunter Biden has settled his child support lawsuit filed by the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, according to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court.

Biden, 53, the son of President Joe Biden, and the plaintiff in the lawsuit, Lunden Roberts, 32, of Batesville, have agreed to a reduced monthly child support payment. Previously, Biden had been paying $20,000 per month to Roberts for child support.

The agreed-upon amount was redacted from court documents.

Additionally, Roberts has agreed to abandon efforts to have her daughter use the Biden surname, attorneys said.

The order – signed by Biden, Roberts and their attorneys – stated that both parties reached their agreement June 16, the date that both of them appeared in Little Rock to give separate depositions.

The paternity and child support battle began in 2019. The paternity case was resolved in 2020 after a DNA test confirmed Biden was the girl’s biological father and both sides reached an agreement on monthly child support. The child support case was reopened in September 2022 after Biden requested the amount be lowered due to “substantial material change” in his finances, according to court filings.