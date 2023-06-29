Paavo Arhinmäki, a deputy mayor of Helsinki, Finland, who's known as a supporter of street art, faces possible legal action, calls to pay for the damage and demands to resign after he and a friend were caught spray-painting graffiti in a railway tunnel.

David Crawford, former police chief of Laurel, Md., was sentenced to eight life sentences plus 75 years for setting fire to the houses, garages and cars of people who prosecutors said he felt had slighted him, including his chiropractor.

Matthew Nilo, a New Jersey lawyer charged with sexually assaulting four women in Boston on the strength of DNA evidence found on a glass he drank from at a corporate function, was indicted in five additional attacks.

Tangtang Zhao, a Chicago pharmacist, was convicted of stealing covid-19 vaccination cards from the Walgreens where he worked and selling 658 of them on eBay at the height of the pandemic, netting $5,600.

Cindy Byrd, Oklahoma auditor and inspector, cited "systemic issues that make me very concerned for taxpayers" after an audit revealed that lax oversight led to $29 million, mainly federal pandemic relief money, being misspent, which could mean "you and I will end up paying the bill."

Monica Salter of Outrigger Reef Waikiki in Hawaii said the resort worked closely with law enforcement officers as they arrested a man and woman accused of supplying the fentanyl in a mass overdose that left two people dead, with $100,000 and drugs found in a safe in the suspects' apartment.

Seann Pietila, 19, of Pickford, Mich., was indicted on charges of making threats over social media and having loose plans to target a synagogue, with investigators saying he wrote on Instagram that he would "inspire others to take arms against the Jewish controlled state."

LaVonne Griffin-Valade was appointed Oregon secretary of state with the main objective of restoring confidence, the governor said, as she filled the vacancy created when the previous official resigned amid an outcry over her consultancy work for a marijuana business.

Liang Shi, whose Chinese construction material business made him a millionaire, still can't get into college after failing the entrance exam for the 27th time, scoring 424 points but needing at least 458 out of 750, and he concedes "now I'm torn."