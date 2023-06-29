‘Indiana Jones’ goes out (sort of) on top

In the four decades Henry Watson “Indiana” Jones, Jr. has been gracing the big screen with his adventures, it’s become clear there is a formidable challenge to making good movies about him: In the last couple of movies, Steven Spielberg had to figure out how to make films about an antiquities professor that didn’t seem moldy in themselves.

That may explain why even the master himself struggled when he was stuck with a corny premise and an undercooked script in 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

The relic Indy (Harrison Ford) pursues this time is more worthy of his reputation. At the end of World War II, he and a rival academic stumble upon an ancient device created by the Greek mathematician Archimedes. The old gizmo, which is only partially completed enables the user to travel through time. Before the war ends Indy and British researcher Basil Shaw (Toby Shaw) prevent it from falling into the hands of Nazi academic Dr. Voller (Mads Mikkelsen, “Casino Royale”).

One would shudder to think of what would happen if the Third Reich got a hold of that.

Sadly, a quarter century passes, and the world isn’t any safe. Voller is now known as Professor Schmidt of NASA and is praised for his work on the moon landing. You can tell the filmmakers were thinking of Wernher von Braun, whose V2 rockets were terrorizing London before he help launch the American space program.

Dr. Jones himself would probably be yelling at his neighbors to get of his lawn if he weren’t an apartment dweller. Now that Ford no longer has the computer de-aging, his lazily delivers lectures to bored students, so one wonders if the professor or the university wants his retirement more.

Ford received a standing ovation last spring at the Cannes Film Festival, and his gruff but softhearted demeanor works. Director James Mangold (“Logan”) still gives Ford’s stunt doubles a good workout, but he and Ford thankfully realize that acknowledging maturity sometimes results in better storytelling.

Before Indy can rest his fedora in the old archeologists home, Shaw’s daughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) begs him to help her complete her late father’s work on the Archimedes dial. The older Shaw nearly went mad trying to discover its secrets, so Indy needs some persuading. Of course, Voller still wants it and now has the resources to cause genuine harm with it.

Waller-Bridge can deliver punches and kicks as well as she delivers wisecracks, and Helena’s less-than-pure motives get the new tale off to a decent start. As the pursuit for components for the device continues the storyline for “The Dial for Destiny” starts to feel as ancient as the Ark of the Covenant or the Holy Grail. The script credited to Mangold and Spielberg protege David Koepp doesn’t have any “fridge nuking” moments, but there’s nothing quite as inspired as Sean Connery’s amorous quips from “The Last Crusade” or a moment of inspired nightmare fuel like the face-melting Nazi from the first movie.

For much of its running time, “The Dial of Destiny” feels more like a template than a tale of its own. Antonio Banderas has little to do as the captain of a diving vessel, and cameos from actors from the previous movies seem obligatory.

Dr. Jones reminds us that his discoveries belong in museums. If is movies are any good, they shouldn’t feel like relics.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial off Destiny’



Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Thomas Kretsschmann, Ethan Isisdore, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson



Director: James Mangold



Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, language and smoking



Running Time: 2 hours, 34 minutes



