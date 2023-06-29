The nation in brief: Innocent plea in fatal subway choking

Innocent plea in fatal subway choking

NEW YORK -- A U.S. Marine veteran who placed a homeless man in a fatal chokehold aboard a New York City subway train last month pleaded innocent Wednesday to revised charges.

Daniel Penny, 24, pleaded innocent to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who was shouting and begging for money. Penny pinned him to the floor of the moving subway car with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold for more than three minutes.

Neely, 30, lost consciousness during the struggle, which was recorded by a bystander.

The arraignment lasted just minutes. Penny, who is free on bond, left the courtroom with his lawyers.

Penny was initially arrested on the manslaughter charge in May, but a grand jury this month added the negligent homicide count, potentially giving a jury the option of finding him guilty of the lesser charge.

Penny, who served in the Marines for four years and was discharged in 2021, has said he acted to protect himself and others from Neely, who shouted, "I'm gonna' kill you" and said he was "ready to die" or go to jail for life.

"He was yelling in their faces saying these threats," Penny said in a video released by his attorneys. "I just couldn't sit still."

Attorney Steven Raiser predicted that a Manhattan jury would empathize with the experience of confronting erratic subway behavior while "confined underground."

"Danny isn't the only one on trial," he said. "The rights of people to defend one another will be on trial too."

Neely's family members and their supporters say Neely, who struggled with mental illness and homelessness, was crying out for help and was met with violence.

Man critically hurt as crash derails train

MOORPARK, Calif. -- An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a county water truck and derailed on Wednesday in Southern California, critically injuring the truck's driver, authorities said.

Three of the train's seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, Capt. Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department said. Fourteen people on the train were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, while the truck driver was taken to a trauma center with a head injury, McGrath said.

Parts of the demolished Ventura County Public Works truck were scattered all around the derailed train cars. McGrath initially said the truck's driver was believed to have gotten out of the vehicle before the crash, but later clarified that the circumstances leading up to the wreck weren't known.

Most of the passengers were able to get off the train cars on their own or with the aid of first responders, McGrath said. TV news helicopters showed numerous people, many carrying luggage, milling about in a field as firefighters worked the scene.

The train was on its way to Los Angeles from Seattle when "it struck a water truck obstructing the tracks" at 11:15 a.m., Amtrak said in a statement.

Crews work to contain Arizona wildfire

More than 1,100 people remained evacuated from their homes Wednesday as Arizona fire officials determine if a containment line will hold up in windy conditions.

Crews successfully dug a containment line overnight around the brush fire in northern Scottsdale, a city just east of Phoenix, that has burned 3.9 square miles and threatened about 100 homes.

Scottsdale officials said 1,145 people were still unable to go home.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Arizona officials applied for a federal grant for funding to aid the battle against the Diamond fire. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides funding of up to 75% of the eligible costs of fighting a fire.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokesperson Tiffany Davila said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The blaze broke out around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and quickly grew -- fueled by grass and brush.

Montana senator draws GOP challenger

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy has announced he will seek the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester as the Democrat tries to secure a fourth term.

Sheehy, 37, was recruited by GOP leaders as they try to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats.

Sheehy runs an aerial firefighting company, Bridger Aerospace, which he founded near Bozeman after moving to Montana in 2014. This is his first run for office, and he said Tuesday that his military service and business background will set him apart.

"What I'm seeing now is kind of a government devoid of common sense," he said. "It's a lot of rhetoric, a lot of demagoguery, but not a lot of people sitting down actually trying to solve the serious problems we face as a country."

His entry shakes up a GOP primary once seen as a potential battle between Montana's two U.S. representatives, Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke.

Zinke -- also a former Navy SEAL and who served as Interior secretary under former President Donald Trump -- is now supporting Sheehy. But Rosendale is still weighing a run after losing to Tester in 2018.



