Jonesboro attorney Gardner reappointed to judicial discipline commission

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge has reappointed Jonesboro attorney D. Chris Gardner to the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission to serve on an Investigation Panel, effective July 1, she announced Thursday.

Gardner currently serves as a member of the commission’s Hearing Panel, where he was appointed by then-Attorney General Rutledge in 2017.

He will replace Fort Smith attorney Rex Terry, who is term-limited. Gardner will serve a six-year term on the commission ending June 30, 2029.

“Chris has served the Commission honorably over the past six years, and I am pleased he will continue his public service in this new role,” Rutledge said in a news release. “He has proven he can provide competent, fair, and unbiased judgment when considering matters brought before the Commission. I would also like to thank Rex Terry who has honorably served on the Commission in this role since 2011.”

Gardner said in the news release he’s grateful to Rutledge “for the opportunity to continue my service with the Commission and to fulfill our joint commitment to its important mission of enforcing judicial ethics and ensuring that every Arkansan has access to a fair, unbiased, and competent judiciary.”

He is a founding member of Gardner Milner, PLLC of Jonesboro, a business and commercial law firm. In 2015, Gardner was appointed by then-Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin on Monday announced his appointment of former U.S. Attorney Duane “Dak” Kees of Bentonville to the commission through June 30, 2029, to replace Gardner.

The commission was created through an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution adopted by voters in 1988. The panel may publicly discipline judges and issue recommendations to the Arkansas Supreme Court to suspend, remove, involuntarily retire or censure judges, according to the commission’s website.



