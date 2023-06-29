Lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas law requiring age verification of new social media users

A group representing large tech firms filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday challenging Arkansas’ new law requiring age verification for new social media users.

NetChoice, a Washington D.C.-based group that represents major social media companies such as Meta, TikTok and Twitter, filed suit against the state in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, arguing the new law, known as the Social Media Safety Act, violates the First Amendment rights of internet users and could put their private information at risk.

In April, Arkansas became one of the few states in the nation to restrict social media access when the legislature passed Act 689, which will require large social media companies to contract with third-party vendors to perform age verification checks before people can create a new social media account and to require parental permission before users younger than 18 can create a profile.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders supported the law since it was introduced in March, saying it was a commonsense way to protect children by requiring parental oversight of their social media accounts while also taking on big tech companies. The law was met with pushback from groups representing social media companies, arguing the law has “burdened access to what for many are the principal sources for speaking and listening.”

“We’re suing Arkansas today to protect First Amendment rights and keep online speech accessible,” said Chris Marchese, an attorney and director of litigation at NetChoice, in a news release. “This law empowers the state to tell Arkansans what types of information they’re allowed to access online, forces them to hand over their most sensitive documents to use the internet, and seizes decision making from parents and families. That is an unconstitutional power grab, and we’re petitioning to put a stop to it.”

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said in a statement "I look forward to vigorously defending Act 689."