Leadership PB tours UAPB, SEARK

The 2023 Leadership Pine Bluff Class learned more about the local higher education institutions in Pine Bluff during the group's Education Session in June.

The class began their day at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a campus "Golden Walking Tour," according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Members visited various classroom settings, the nursing department and the campus museum.

The class then headed over to the J. Thomas May Field House where LPB member Marcus Davis showed off his father's photograph, Wallace Francis, who is a part of the UAPB Hall of Fame, according to the newsletter.

Francis, a former NFL player and Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Famer, played nine years with the Buffalo Bills before moving on to the Atlanta Falcons.

"Thank you, UAPB, for providing a delicious lunch for the class," a spokesman said.

The second half of the day was spent at Southeast Arkansas College. After a video introduction, the class walked the campus, learning more about the nursing, EMT and phlebotomy departments.

The group then migrated over to the Technical Studies building where they viewed the Air Conditioning & Refrigeration department, Welding Technology, Criminal Justice Technology and played around on the driving simulator students use to obtain a commercial driver's license (CDL).

The group learned more about the growing field of esports, video gaming where students compete against teams from other colleges around the country.

"Thank you, UAPB and SEARK College, for the great tours," a spokesman said.

Leadership Pine Bluff is a program of the Chamber. The presenting sponsor is Saracen Casino Resort.