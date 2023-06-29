Back on Trump Train

As a fine liberal thinker and writer said, "They're about to misdemeanor the so and so back into the White House."

I'm a conservative independent and Donald Trump supporter who supported his policies, not his character, and was ready to move on to the next generation of conservatives such as Tim Scott or Ron DeSantis.

But it seems the Deep State just cannot leave Trump alone.

I just watched a news graphic showing ABC, CBS and NBC coverage of the Trump indictment at 291 minutes, and zero seconds of coverage on Biden and Burisma. Zero.

President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about the Military-Industrial Complex, which I think has clearly grown into the present Deep State, which also includes major media, lifetime politicians, and bureaucrats making their careers off us taxpayers. It also includes RINOS like the Bushes and McCains and Romneys, who I believe did everything they could to put people with the character of Hillary Clinton and Joe into office.

I believe Trump's mishandling of our national secrets absolutely pales in comparison to Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Trump's mistreatment of women pales in comparison to Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy. Trump and his family, already billionaires before he took office, enriching themselves pales in comparison to how fabulously wealthy the Bidens and Obamas and Clintons made themselves during and after public service.

So, keep it up, you Trump-haters out there. Tens of millions of us out here are jumping back on the Trump Train.

Toot, toot!

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

Honoring both sides

Re the Civil War monument in Eureka Springs: It is good to hear of these Civil War veterans being honored together.

I know of two of my great-grandfathers who fought for the North and two who fought for the South. My Southern mother who married a man from the North way back in the 1920s helped to care for her dying Confederate grandfather and gives vivid and sad details of his treatment in a Chicago POW place. I have, from one of my Northern great-grandfathers, a diary of his travels through north Arkansas.

It is good the cemetery in Eureka Springs honors both.

GEORGE PETERS

North Little Rock