Little Rock man facing weapons charge released pending trial

LITTLE ROCK -- One of two brothers indicted on federal weapons charges related to a January arrest was allowed to leave jail on pretrial release Wednesday by a federal magistrate judge who said the decision was a "close call" and warned the defendant that any infraction will likely land him back in jail to await trial.

Andre McCoy, 21, was indicted in April along with his brother, 20-year-old Yahmet McCoy, in connection with a Jan. 6 arrest in Pulaski County near the scene of a fatal shooting on Stagecoach Road.

According to Robert Bell, a Little Rock police detective who serves as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), both brothers were arrested when Little Rock police, responding to a call, approached a white Chevrolet Equinox. The men were apprehended near the scene of the shooting that claimed the life of 20-year-old Kevin Rauls of Little Rock but are not known to have had any connection to the murder.

Bell said that according to the police report, Andre McCoy was in possession of an AR-style pistol that had been fitted with a drop-in auto sear, a device that converts a semiautomatic AR-15 style weapon to shoot fully automatic. Yahmet McCoy was arrested for possession of a short-barrel rifle.

Bell explained that doing so makes the weapon highly unstable and difficult to control by the operator as it enables a weapon so equipped to fire dozens of rounds in the span of just a few seconds.

He testified that two federal districts, in Minnesota and in California, had opened investigations into the McCoy brothers, saying they had ordered a total of 34 conversion devices over the internet from sellers in both states over an 18-month period from August 2020 to February 2022.

Both brothers were arrested again on weapons charges in March of this year near Hampton after a chase that reached speeds of 105 miles per hour, according to court records. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Calhoun County Circuit Court, deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding that was driven by Yahmet McCoy with Andre McCoy in the passenger seat. According to the affidavit, both men identified themselves but shortly after pulling over, the vehicle sped away north on U.S. 167, before stopping about 11 miles north of Hampton.

The brothers were arrested after deputies found a Draco pistol located behind the driver's seat and a Glock 9mm pistol converted to a machine gun in the trunk.

Arguing for detention, Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Hinojosa said that Andre McCoy had had a number of run-ins with the law that presented concerns.

"He's had multiple interactions over the past two years with law enforcement that have all involved guns," Hinojosa said. "Specifically, inherently dangerous guns which are fully automatic, and conversion devices to make legal guns fully automatic."

McCoy's attorney, Cheryl Barnard with the federal public defender's office in Little Rock, pointed out that in the January arrest, her client was never named as a suspect in the Rauls' homicide, and she said during the March incident, he was a passenger in the vehicle and did not initiate the pursuit.

Judge Joe Volpe approved Barnard's proposed release plan, naming Andranae McCoy, McCoy's older sister, as third party custodian. Barnard assured Volpe that McCoy would abide by a curfew and other conditions of release, and Andranae McCoy said if her brother committed any violations of his release conditions, she would notify the Pretrial Services Office immediately.

At a bond hearing last month, Volpe ordered Yahmet McCoy to be held for trial, ruling that he presented too much of a danger to the public to be allowed release.