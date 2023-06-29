McCollum was larger than life

A giant left the hunting and conservation community June 22 with the passing of Marion "Mack" McCollum of Stuttgart.

McCollum was best known as the owner of Mack's Prairie Wings, the world's top waterfowl hunting outfitter. He served a seven-year term on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from 1995-2002. That was a pivotal time when Arkansas voters passed Amendment 75 to the Arkansas Constitution, enacting a one-tenth percent statewide sales tax that funds the Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas State Parks, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission and the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission.

The niche McCollum carved in the retail world gave him stature equal to Jim and Dick Cabela and Johnny Morris. Morris, of course, founded Bass Pro Shops, which originally dominated the fishing industry. Cabela's dominated the upland hunting industry before its merger with Bass Pro Shops. By virtue of his catalog and internet presence, McCollum dominated the waterfowl hunting industry.

During his time on the Game and Fish Commission, McCollum served with Dr. Lester Sitzes of Hope and Mike Freeze of Keo. The three of them were known as "The Three Amigos," Sitzes said.

"Truthfully, everyone was Marion's amigo," Sitzes said. "Marion was a guy who liked people and was good at getting people to like him."

An enduring memory occurred during an interlude in a Game and Fish Commission meeting at Stuttgart, Sitzes said. After a slow hunt in the green timber, McCollum invited Sitzes and Dwight Talbot, the commission's ex officio member, to hunt a pit blind in a rice field that had not been hunted that year, Sitzes said.

"On a beautiful bluebird morning we shot three limits of ducks," Sitzes said. "I took pictures. One of them features Marion holding the three limits while standing on the rice levee. He loved that picture so much he had it in his catalog for years where the Mojo decoys were shown. That hunt was one of the magic ones."

Everybody that knew McCollum described him as being larger than life. A story he told me over an adult beverage at one of George Cochran's Bayou Meto cleanup events attests to his legend. McCollum was hunting wild turkeys in a remote part of Mexico. At the end of an unsuccessful hunt, McCollum's hunting party drove back to their lodge on a lonely mountain road.

As the group rounded a bend, they encountered a federale checkpoint. The scene was tense and chaotic, McCollum said. Police swarmed the civilian vehicles. Everybody was yelling in Spanish and gesturing wildly. Tempers were on a razor's edge.

McCollum asked his outfitter what was going on.

"They want money, senor," the outfitter said.

"How much?" McCollum asked.

McCollum said his outfitter shrugged and asked, "How much do you have?"

"I had about $3,000 in cash tucked down in my boots," McCollum said. "What was I going to do? Give them two or three hundred bucks? Hell no! They'd have taken it all and probably put a bullet in my head and tossed me down in that canyon where I'd never be found."

A federale captain shouted something through the vehicle window.

"He wants to see your wallet, senor," the guide said.

McCollum said he calmly extracted his wallet from his pocket and opened it up to show the captain that it contained no cash. Pinned to the inside was McCollum's Game and Fish Commission badge. McCollum said the captain pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the window and rested it on the badge.

"Que esta?" he yelled.

"He wants to know what is this," the outfitter said.

"That's United States police," McCollum said icily in his deep, gravelly voice.

With that, McCollum said, he propped his feet on the dashboard, cracked open a cold beer and took a long swig.

"That guy backed away, and everybody started yelling at each other," McCollum said. "I didn't say another word. I just kept sipping on that beer."

They finally waved the group though without further incident. McCollum said he was convinced the outfitter set up the shakedown. McCollum said he confronted him about it and swore to him that nobody else from Arkansas would ever book a hunt with him again.

All of McCollum's honors, awards and achievements have been covered elsewhere. That was the public Marion McCollum. The private Marion McCollum was a guy anybody would love to have known.