



James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The DC Studios co-chair, who is writing and directing "Superman: Legacy" for July 2025, tweeted about the casting this week, and a representative for Warner Bros. confirmed the news. Gunn says the story deals with Superman's journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small-town, Midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent. There had been much speculation over who would fill Superman's shoes after Henry Cavill's decade playing the character on the big screen. Corenswet reportedly won the role over the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney. The 29-year-old Philadelphia native starred in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series "The Politician" and "Hollywood," as an aspiring actor, and more recently played a theater owner who gets mixed up with Mia Goth's aspiring actress in Ti West's "Pearl." Brosnahan is the better-known of the pair, having recently concluded her run leading "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for five seasons. Her portrayal of Midge Maisel earned her an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards. Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were among the actors reportedly also testing for the Lois Lane role.

Jurors who will decide the fate of actor Kevin Spacey were sworn in Wednesday in a London court as the Oscar winner faces charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago. The outcome of the trial could send Spacey to prison or revive his career. The two-time Academy Award-winner was dressed in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and pink tie as he strode into court and was called by his full name. He was asked if he was Kevin Spacey Fowler. "I am," he said, standing behind a window in the dock. Spacey, 63, has pleaded innocent to a dozen charges including sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. "I am sure the defendant will be gratified to know that many of you will know his name or have seen his films," Justice Mark Wall said as Spacey nodded and smiled at the potential jurors lined up between the dock and two dozen journalists taking notes. The first 14 jurors, including two alternates, called by name were seated without objection from the prosecution or defense. The remaining 13 were excused. Spacey stood with his hands clasped behind his back as the nine men and five women were sworn in. The case is expected to last four weeks in Southwark Crown Court, with opening statements scheduled for Friday.





Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)





