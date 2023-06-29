Nelson stirs up trouble





It ought to be one of the easiest gigs in the world.

You get rewarded, perhaps in semi-retirement, for being a political supporter of the winner in the governor's race. All you have to do is go to a few meetings and enjoy the finest seating for Razorback football and basketball games.

You get called a trustee, which sounds important.

But when it comes to the board of the University of Arkansas, the easy-seeming gig is almost always laden in drama--usually, but not lately, over controversy in the sports empire. A football coach has a curious motorcycle wreck. A basketball coach calls the athletic director racist.

What it's been lately is drama about basic higher-education administration. Board members actually have had to step in and reverse chief-executive decisions, then fight with other trustees who either are personally devoted to that chief executive who has charmed them, or somewhat over-zealous in their disdain.

Dr. Don Bobbitt has been the UA president for nearly a dozen years, which is beginning to seem nigh unto long enough.

His early initiative, which I once wrote about optimistically, was an online university that hasn't amounted to much. Then he went to the mat to oblige a few Waltons who wanted a certain chancellor at the Fayetteville flagship who was an expert in the digital frontier. The board stepped in and hired instead the acting chancellor who was popular on campus, a kind of healer in replacement of a chancellor who'd been recruited nationally only to depart early under delicately mysterious circumstances.

Then Bobbitt got found out having worked for months on a massive deal to create a third party to acquire for the UA the online University of Phoenix and its checkered history. The board voted by narrow majority not to do that, cheered by faculty and thinking people on the street.

Bobbitt's strength has been vision. His shortcoming has been in getting within shouting distance of what he professes to see.

All the while it seems the UA system would have been as well off putting competent chancellors in place at the various institutions, monitoring them with good system staff and letting the system president enjoy afternoon naps in the Cammack Village mansion.

The latest is whether to re-up Bobbitt's contract at the end of year. I figure the board will do that by a 6-4 vote with two of the winning votes cast out of concern that there is sufficient time between now and January to conduct the apparently formulaic and requisite nationwide search.

Alas, these nationwide searches are important to modern higher education. They find a second-tier administrator from a bigger university who can come in and make a mess to be cleaned up by someone well-liked and competent who was in the university's employ all along.

Meantime, there was some UA drama Monday, that being a day of the week.

Trustee Sheffield Nelson, who has extensive experience in public controversy and matters of business and politics, apparently felt strongly that Bobbitt had lied to him and board members by developing that Phoenix deal secretly. Nelson then announced he would not take his natural ascension from vice chairman to chairman because he couldn't work with a guy who would do him that way.

Then Nelson distributed to board colleagues a highly incendiary memo that he either had to expect or intend to get leaked, as it was.

What the memo came down to was that Bobbitt should go because he angled to get that Phoenix deal done without board approval apparently because he wanted to make a job for himself with the nonprofit entity he would create actually to buy Phoenix.

So, the board went into executive session and came out in a couple of hours with nary a word on Bobbitt but a resolution calling down Nelson.

By 7-to-3, the board said he had gone too far. It said Bobbitt had brought the matter to the board, mooting Nelson's charge.

It said there was no evidence to suggest Bobbitt was trying to make a job for himself. It said that, even if any of that had been so, such matters should not be bandied publicly, but reserved for executive sessions.

Nelson has fought in the public arena since the 1970s. In going against the Stephens empire, he survived more daunting foes than Don Bobbitt and a few hand-wringers on a board with him.

The board did say it would take up Bobbitt's situation next month, at which time it probably will don kid gloves and eschew the open-hand slaps used on Sheffield's face.

Will Bobbitt be given a soft and respectful goodbye? Will he be given a year, kind of like probation permitting the fancy search?

Will he be given longer-term security so that he might edge closer to shouting distance of great vision?

Will the board consider hiring me on my promise to have no vision, take afternoon naps and make sure the skybox accommodations are swankier than ever?

--––––v–––––--

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







