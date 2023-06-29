Tyson move aims at workforce support

Tyson Foods is working with Minneapolis-based Joshin, a tech company that deals with special needs and neurological disabilities care, to provide support to its workforce.

"We work hard each day to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace with actions that will positively impact all team members and create a legacy of belonging for the future," Paul E. Davis, vice president and chief equity, inclusion & diversity officer at Tyson Foods said in a statement. "This partnership with Joshin gives us the tools and resources to have a more open dialogue with team members and build connectivity across the company."

As part of the Tyson pilot program, Joshin will, "support improved accommodations processes, inclusive hiring and interviewing, and employee policies," according to Joshin. The program will be aimed at Tyson workers, their families and their work teams though specialized care, coaching and training.

Citing information from the Center for Talent Innovation, Joshin said 62% of disabled employees have a non-visible disability. Most employees with disabilities say they don't feel comfortable disclosing their disability to employers.

-- John Magsam

Windstream opens offices in Kentucky

Windstream Holdings Inc. opened a regional headquarters Wednesday on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington.

Gov. Andy Beshear, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and business leaders joined Windstream executives to celebrate.

"Kinetic has done it again," Beshear said at the event. "First the company announces it's the nation's largest 8-gigabit internet provider. That's a tremendous amount of bandwidth. And now this national leader is inaugurating its regional headquarters here at this 735-acre hub of innovation and creativity."

The 30,000-square-foot facility is projected to support up to 90 employees. Windstream, a Little Rock communications company, will provide leadership, best practices, research and employee training, especially for the company's broadband workforce, from the site.

-- Andrew Moreau

3.39 increase puts index at 819.16

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 819.16, up 3.39.

"Comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell along with other European central bank leaders who reiterated their commitment to fight inflation dampened equity market sentiment as equities closed relatively unchanged following Tuesday's rally," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.