Northwest Arkansas cities ready to light up the night sky with fireworks this Fourth of July

FAYETTEVILLE -- Cities across Northwest Arkansas are preparing for Independence Day celebrations. They boast offers of fresh food, dazzling entertainment and community unity to honor the country's birth.

BELLA VISTA

The city of Bella Vista's annual firework display will be at 5:30 Monday. Viewers can watch from the park below Loch Lomond Dam on Glasgow Road.

The Fourth of July Patriotic Parade will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and will be at the Sugar Creek shopping center.

The Bella Vista Community Band will play from 7-8 p.m. on July Fourth at Blowing Springs Park. Attendance is free, and there will be a food truck and ice cream truck.

BENTONVILLE

A free evening at Orchard Park will be from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday and includes food trucks, live music and fireworks. Attendance is free.

FARMINGTON

The city of Farmington will have a free firework display visible from Randall G. Lynch Middle School. The show will begin at dusk on July Fourth.

GARFIELD

Ventris Trail's End Resort will have a choreographed firework display at Beaver Lake on Saturday night. The show will be visible south of marker 8 on the lake, and it is meant to only be viewed by boat, according to the website.

GENTRY

The 129th year of Gentry Freedom Fest will be July Fourth at Gentry City Park. The event will last from noon until the fireworks end at night, said Janie Parks, the director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce. Entertainment includes live music, pageants, food trucks, a car show and games.

PRAIRIE GROVE

The city will host a firework show Saturday on the field south of the high school. Fireworks will be visible from the north along Bush Street and from the south along West Buchanan Street, according to the city's Facebook post.

The Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will host a 30-minute remembrance program at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The outdoor program will be free and located by the Memorial Tower. The event will conclude with canon firing in the Ozark Village.

ROGERS

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas Firework Spectacular will be held at the Walmart AMP. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the symphony will play from 8-11 p.m. with a firework display to accompany the music. Music includes patriotic numbers, hits from Broadway soundtracks and blockbuster movies. Seat tickets are $10 and lawn tickets are $3. The Walton Arts Center is the only authorized ticket seller.

Shadow Valley Country Club will host its first Cameron Smith Memorial Fireworks Show at 6 p.m. on Monday. There will be a buffet offering Milo's Street Tacos, burgers, ribs and more. Bounce houses will be available for children and the fireworks will begin after dark according to the Facebook post. The club encourages visitors to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to view the fireworks, which will be launched from the driving range. Vehicles can park in the clubhouse parking lot, in Phase 11, or in the grass by the basketball court.

SILOAM SPRINGS

The annual Fire in the Sky fireworks show will begin at dark on July Fourth. The shooting site has been moved to the rodeo grounds due to traffic concerns. Instead of parking at the airport, spectators should park and view the show from nearby locations such as the Siloam Springs High School or La-Z-Boy Ballfields. There will be no parking at the rodeo grounds.

SPRINGDALE

The NWA Naturals baseball team will play the Arkansas Travelers at Arvest Ballpark. The game begins at 7:05 p.m. and will conclude with a fireworks display.

The annual Har-Ber Meadows Fireworks Show will be held at Crumpacker Park at 9 p.m. on July Fourth. Fitz's Snoballs will be selling shaved ice before and during the event and Riverside Fireworks will be launching the display. The entrance to Wells Circle will be closed during the event. Sections of the street will be blocked off with traffic cones.

WEST FORK

Devil's Den State Park will host a July Fourth family day. The celebration includes lawn games like horseshoes, egg toss, sack races, a bike parade and softball tournaments. Guests should meet at the Ball Field in Area E, according to the website.