



BASEBALL

Mets owner talks selloff

New York Mets owner Steven Cohen threatened his underperforming team with the prospect of a trade deadline selloff unless New York gets back into contention for a playoff berth, while promising job security through the season's end to Manager Buck Showalter and General Manager Billy Eppler. "All is not lost yet, but it's getting late," Cohen said during a news conference Wednesday with the Mets in fourth place in the National League East. "I'm preparing my management team for all possibilities. If we don't get better, we have decisions to make at the trade deadline, and that's not my preferred end result but I'm preparing all contingencies. And we'll see where it goes. It's on the players, right? They're veterans. They've been there before. These are players who have done it, and we'll see if they can get their act together and string together some wins. I can't pitch and I can't hit. That's the way it goes." New York currently projects to a $360 million payroll and is on track for a record luxury tax of about $99 million. The Mets are shattering the previous payroll high for $291 million set by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers, who set a tax record that year at $43.6 million. The Mets began Wednesday with a 36-43 record after losing seven of their previous 10 games and 16 of 22. They were 16 1/2 games back of first-place Atlanta and 8 1/2 games out of the last NL wild-card berth. Their 4.58 ERA is 25th among the 30 teams. Showalter said players are aware they are running out of time for a turnaround. "They understand it. They know it, and I try hard not to be Captain Obvious to them," he said.

FOOTBALL

Howell to head NFLPA

Lloyd Howell will succeed DeMaurice Smith as the NFL Players Association's executive director. The NFLPA's board of player representatives announced Wednesday that Howell was elected as the next executive director. The NFLPA had announced in the fall of 2021 that Smith planned to depart after serving one more term with the union. Howell has spent more than 34 years at the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., most recently as chief financial officer and treasurer. He also led the company's civil and commercial group. Howell, who didn't play in the NFL, believes his background at Booz Alen Hamilton should help him in his new role. He noted his "ability to bring teams together over the course of my career." Howell becomes the union's fourth executive director. He follows Ed Garvey (1971-83), Gene Upshaw (1983-2008) and Smith (2009-2023).

BASKETBALL

Bulls extend Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic agreed Wednesday to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the free agent market. The move was hardly a surprise considering executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and Vucevic had expressed a desire to get a deal done. The consistently productive 6-10 center averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds this season -- both identical to his averages a season earlier -- while playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. "I'm excited to continue my journey as a Chicago Bull," Vucevic said in a statement. "Since I have arrived in Chicago, everyone in the organization has been incredibly welcoming to my family and me. I am motivated more than ever to achieve our mutual goals as a team." Vucevic, who turns 33 in October, has averaged 17 points and 10.5 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Orlando and Chicago.

3 Hornets now free agents

The Charlotte Hornets extended qualifying offers to Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Theo Maledon, making all three restricted free agents. Bridges missed all of last season after he was charged with domestic violence last summer. He eventually pleaded no contest and is serving three years of probation. The NBA issued a 30-game suspension earlier this offseason, but added that because Bridges missed the whole season, 20 of those games are considered already served. He will miss the first 10 games next season. Bridges led the Hornets in scoring and rebounding in 2021-22. Washington averaged a career-best 15.7 points per game last season.

School to pay $8M settlement

New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to state records released Wednesday. Deuce Benjamin and his father, William, who was a co-defendant, will receive $4.125 million, while the other plaintiff, Shak Odunewu, will receive $3.875 million, according to the terms on the state's open-records website. In agreeing to the settlement, the New Mexico State board of regents does not admit liability. The funds will come from a state risk-management insurance policy. Benjamin's attorney, Joleen Youngers, said both players hoped to continue their basketball careers at other schools, but no solid plan was in place. In addition to the regents, two coaches and three players were also released from liability in the lawsuit. The state attorney general's office is looking into possible criminal charges in the case. In their lawsuit, Benjamin and Odunewu described being ganged up on and assaulted on more than one occasion. Odunewu said one time, after seeing Benjamin being assaulted, he asked a coach to do something, and the coach responded by laughing and asking "What do you want me to do about it?" Benjamin went to campus police after one of the assaults, which led to the abrupt cancellation of the 2022-23 season and the firing of coach Greg Heiar.

HOCKEY

Knights make deals

The Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are already preparing to try to repeat, trading a longtime franchise cornerstone and keeping their best trade deadline pickup. Vegas traded Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday and re-signed fellow forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract worth $25 million. The moves came hours before the start of NHL Draft. Barbashev, a key contributor on the Golden Knights' title run with 18 points in 22 games, was expected to be one of the top players available in free agency. Instead, the 27-year-old Russian power forward will count $5 million against the salary cap through 2028. Smith, 32, was one of six original Vegas players left from the team's inaugural season that included a trip to the final. He was the first player captain Mark Stone handed the Stanley Cup after the Golden Knights won it earlier this month.

SOCCER

U.S. rolls at Gold Cup

Jesus Ferreira scored his second international hat trick, Djordje Mihailovic had two goals and the 13th-ranked United States overwhelmed No. 139 St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0 on Wednesday night in the CONCACAF Gold Cup at St. Louis. Mihailovic, Bryan Reynolds and Ferreira scored in a 3:50 span to build a 3-0 lead by the 16th minute. Ferreira has 11 goals in 20 appearances and became the fastest American to double-digit goals. Seven of Ferreira’s goals have been against St. Kitts and then-No. 170 Grenada. Mihailovic also had two assists for the defending champion Americans, who matched their largest Gold Cup victory margin. In the first game, No. 63 Jamaica beat 104th-ranked Trinidad and Tobago 4-1.





New York Mets manager Buck Showalter looks on before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)







Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith celebrates with the Stanley Cup during a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)





