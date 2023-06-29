OPINION | Lisa Baker Gibbs: Secrets and mysteries of life found through eyes of children

I love the lens through which children see the world and the unabashed way they explain it to us lesser mortals known as adults. Years ago, I was talking on the telephone with my friend, Dawn. Dawn and I talked our way through lunchtime nearly every day of high school. To this day, we could eat a sandwich, drive with one knee, put on mascara, fill out paperwork, make a to-do list and continue a conversation started 30 years ago in half an hour like it was an Olympic sport -- and win gold every time.

So, I was on the phone with Dawn, and I could hear a bit of commotion in the background, and the voice of her young son, Luke, growing steadily louder. She asked me to hold a minute. She returned to tell me that Luke had killed a bear and she had to help him drag it to his room because it was too heavy for him to lift on his own.

She excused herself and continued our conversation as though she'd simply burped.

I had questions, along with commentary and judgment, depending on the answers given. I knew Luke to be about 6 years old, and while I also knew they did things differently since having moved to Mississippi, I still was a bit surprised they'd let a 6-year-old have a rifle. To kill a bear. In the house. To drag to his room.

Dawn began to relay the day's adventure, along with many of the other adventures that regularly gallivanted in Luke's imagination.

"And then he said he loved me more than camels in space," she concluded.

More than camels in space? That is a lot of love. I'd help drag a bear through the house for that bounty, too.

This weekend, my friend, Biscuit, told me of a conversation my godchildren carried on in their kitchen.

"Does bacon grow on trees?" 4-year-old Julia asked.

"No," Caroline said in her authoritative big-sister 5-year-old voice. "Bacon comes from pigs that are killed and cut up and burned and we eat them. Same thing for fish and chicken."

"Oh, that hurts my heart!" Julia lamented.

"Yes, well, they are delicious. You don't have to eat them if you don't want to," Caroline said.

"Our teacher doesn't eat meat," Julia said.

"That's because she doesn't have sharp meat-eating teeth like dinosaurs," Caroline explained.

Naturally. Dinosaurs and camels clarify many things. I asked Biscuit what she said.

"I let them talk and didn't say anything because anything I'd offer would only open up a million other questions I didn't have good answers for," she said. "I feel like I should have better answers to more things."

Sigh. Me, too. So many things in the world make less sense to me now than when I was a kid. After years of percolation, I wonder if we adults have steeped ourselves in so much knowledge that we miss the wisdom children readily see.

Even children in em-eye-crooked-letter-crooked-letter-eye-crooked-letter-crooked-letter-eye-hump-back-hump-back-eye. Or is that hump backs in the sky?