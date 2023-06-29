100 years ago

June 29, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- The case of J. S. Carroll, charged with bigamy, is approximately half way through, with the defense just starting examination of the witnesses. Carroll is charged with marrying Mrs. Margaret Moore of Rogers and having a legal wife and child in Fayetteville at the time. The wedding is said to have taken place here in February. Carroll's defense is that he was not the man who married Mrs. Morris, and that he was at home with his wife and child when the wedding occurred. The state maintains that he did marry Mrs. Morris, that he stayed with her in a local hotel that night, sending her back to Rogers the next day and going to work, and that he since has been to Rogers several times to see her.

50 years ago

June 29, 1973

WASHINGTON -- Two research and environmental groups urged the government Thursday to ban the use of asbestos filters, which they said are allowing potentially harmful particles to seep into such items as fruit juices, gin and beer. Asbestos in airborne form has been linked to cancer, and studies indicate the same may be true for liquid forms, the Center for Science in the Public Interest and the Environmental Defense Fund said. The two organizations petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to eliminate the filters as an "imminent and wholly unnecessary hazard to public health" within 30 days.

25 years ago

June 29, 1998

Kroger Co.'s 2,400 union employees in Arkansas voted Sunday to strike rather than accept a new contract. The strike, expected to begin Tuesday morning, will leave the grocery chain's 35 Arkansas stores scrambling for help during the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. Hundreds of Kroger employees -- cashiers, meat cutters and other nonmanagement employees -- jammed the Teamsters' Hall in Little Rock to vote on the proposed contract, which called for $1.20 in raises over the next four years. ...Votes were held at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to accommodate workers' schedules. Union members voted on two issues: First, whether to accept the proposed contract; then, if the vote was to reject the contract, whether to strike.

10 years ago

June 29, 2013

ROME -- Italian police on Friday arrested a prelate, a financial broker and an agent of the Italian Secret Service on corruption charges as part of a complex plot in which the priest -- who is already under investigation in money laundering involving the Vatican Bank -- is accused of trying to repatriate millions of dollars from Switzerland to Italy in a private plane. Those arrested were charged with fraud, corruption and slander as part of a broad investigation tied to the Vatican Bank. Prosecutors said the broker and the secret service agent had been plotting to help the monsignor bring $26 million into Italy from Switzerland in a private jet, the ANSA news agency reported. It said that the $26 million belonged to "some friends of the monsignor."