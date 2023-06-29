OTHERS SAY: A heavy price to pay

The national test considered the gold standard of whether schoolchildren are gaining or slipping has delivered alarming news: Kids are backsliding in math and reading.

Thirteen-year-olds assessed in the fall of 2022 scored about the same in reading as those who took the test in 1971, when it was first administered. Math scores were at levels not seen since 1992.

Pile this atop now incontrovertible evidence that covid was a seismic event that shook the foundations of teaching and learning for young people from coast to coast, as millions struggled to learn remotely and social and psychological problems mounted.

Students who've been set back need more intensive and effective and focused instruction until they get back up to grade level. And the nation, which in the thick of a scary pandemic was doing its best to save lives, must learn from hard-won experience: Schools should only ever be shuttered as a last resort. The price we pay is too high.