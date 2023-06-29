Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Peso Pluma expands tour to include Northwest Arkansas

by Monica Hooper | Today at 6:00 p.m.
Peso Pluma brings his Doble P Tour to the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 8 p.m. Sept. 3. (Courtesy Photo)

Peso Pluma brings his DobleP Tour to the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 8 p.m. Sept. 3.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday and range from $51.50-$501.50.

The Mexican artist expanded his North American tour recently by adding additional shows in Los Angeles, El Paso, Denver, Hidalgo and Anaheim. Furthermore, shows in Alpharetta, Indianapolis and Chula Vista have been moved to larger venues, and 10 new cities have been added to this route, including Rogers, Toronto, Milwaukee and more.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays. All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally.

Print Headline: Peso Pluma expands tour to include Northwest Arkansas

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT