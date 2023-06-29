Peso Pluma expands tour to include Northwest Arkansas

Peso Pluma brings his DobleP Tour to the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 8 p.m. Sept. 3.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday and range from $51.50-$501.50.

The Mexican artist expanded his North American tour recently by adding additional shows in Los Angeles, El Paso, Denver, Hidalgo and Anaheim. Furthermore, shows in Alpharetta, Indianapolis and Chula Vista have been moved to larger venues, and 10 new cities have been added to this route, including Rogers, Toronto, Milwaukee and more.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays. All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally.