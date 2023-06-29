Remembering Ryan





FAYETTEVILLE -- The tragic drowning death of former University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett on Tuesday likely got Razorback fans thinking about the legacy of the 6-7 quarterback, who smashed records in his two seasons as a starter.

Mallett, 35, passed away while swimming on the Gulf Coast of Florida. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital in Destin, Fla., following a response by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's office.

The university honored Mallett's memory Wednesday night by lighting up the video board on the north side of Reynolds Razorback Stadium with a tribute to the fallen quarterback.

Also, the log-in page of the Arkansas athletic department displayed a black-and-white photograph of Mallett in his No. 15 jersey with his helmet off, looking seriously out to the field.

Mallett, the first-year head coach at White Hall High School, led Arkansas to an 18-8 record in his two seasons as a starter, including the school's only Bowl Championship Series berth in 2010.

A towering figure as one of the tallest quarterbacks in SEC history, Mallett played with nerve and confidence while operating one of the premier offenses in school and league history for Coach Bobby Petrino. His arm, his attitude and his aggressive nature were legendary.

"He always had that aggressive nature to him," Petrino said Wednesday morning on KABZ-FM in Little Rock. "It was contagious. The players on the team ... felt like we were going to be aggressive in everything we do. It came from his personality, his toughness and the great leadership he had."

Petrino described Mallett on Tuesday as one of the greatest competitors he had ever coached.

"There's no doubt he's one of the greatest," former Arkansas quarterback Quinn Grovey said. "First of all, starting with stature, there really hasn't been a quarterback that big at the University of Arkansas. Matt Jones was pretty big ... but from a stature standpoint, I don't think anybody else had the size and arm strength that Ryan did. For him to be able to take us to our first BCS bowl game, that was so big.

"His accuracy was great. Throwing the deep ball was great. There wasn't a blade of grass on that field that was safe when Ryan was passing because he had the ability to hit every portion of that field. Nothing was out of range for him."

Many of Mallett's former teammates and other ex-Razorbacks continued to weigh in Wednesday on Mallett's impact on Arkansas football and his mesh with Petrino.

"I'm honored to have been a part of Ryan's life," said former receiver Joe Adams, who caught a 39-yard fourth-and-3 touchdown pass from Mallett as one of the biggest plays in the Razorbacks' 31-23 win over LSU in 2010. That win, which also included a pair of 80-plus yard touchdown passes from Mallett to freshman Cobi Hamilton, secured a spot in the Sugar Bowl, the Razorbacks' only appearance in the Bowl Championship Series.

Mallett, who began his college career at the University of Michigan, made the decision to transfer to Arkansas and sit out in 2008, aligning part of his playing career with the greatest class of receivers in school history, consisting of Adams from Little Rock and the Warren trio of Greg Childs, Chris Gragg and Jarius Wright. Adams had been committed to Southern Cal before jumping in with a hefty in-state crew, which also included quarterback Tyler Wilson, that was held together in part by the work of assistant coach Tim Horton, a former Razorback.

"I can remember it like it was yesterday him calling me telling me to call USC and [Coach] Pete Carroll and let them know I'm staying home because he needs some guys to throw to," Adams told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via text.

"Ryan was a fun, caring person. Whenever he would come to Little Rock he was calling Jarius and I to link up because had to see his boys. He was a once in a lifetime type of QB that I'm glad I could call my QB. The #15 should be retired for the University of Arkansas in honor of Ryan Mallett. I love you bro, you will be missed!"

Said Grovey, "I think being able to get all those guys from Warren really helped Ryan. And he was really, really good in that play-action pass game. I think Bobby Petrino really liked that, the big, long play-action play. Ryan was really, really great at hitting the long ball."

Petrino, speaking on KABZ-FM, said he spent time Tuesday night watching some of the many video tributes of Mallett's highlights on social media after receiving news of his passing from former Arkansas center Travis Swanson.

"I was watching the videos they were putting up yesterday of all the plays he made and you don't even understand how many huge plays he made," Petrino said, adding the fourth-and-3 pass to Adams was the first that came to his mind. "But there were others in that game that was just as big."

Mallett left Arkansas holding school career records with 7,493 passing yards and 62 touchdown passes as well single-game records of 5 touchdown passes, 409 passing yards and 87.5% completion, and single-season records with 32 touchdown passes and 3,869 passing yards in 2010.

Some of those were broken by Tyler Wilson (2008-12) and Brandon Allen (2012-15), his two immediate successors as Arkansas quarterback.

Wilson said on KABZ-FM on Wednesday he had talked Tuesday night to former Arkansas quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee, Swanson and running back Knile Davis among other former Hogs and realized the impact Mallett had on his life.

"We were very different in a lot of ways, night and day in many ways, but we chased the same goals, we had the same pressures, we shared a fraternity of being quarterbacks together at the University of Arkansas," Wilson said in his radio interview.

"We're a part of that 21-5 record in the Petrino era. That bonds you for life. Regardless of whether you go separate ways, you realize you had more similarities than you probably realize."

Wilson said he knew one side of Mallett as a fierce competitor but got to know another side during a game at Auburn in 2010 when the No. 12 Razorbacks were matched up with the No. 7 Tigers and quarterback Cam Newton.

That was the game Mallett suffered a head injury late in the first half, thrusting Wilson into the game in which he completed 25 of 34 passes for 332 yards and 4 touchdowns, giving a glimpse of things to come the following year.

"He wanted to go and he wanted to lead that team and for a lot of personal reasons he wanted to be out on that field," Wilson told KABZ-FM. "But he looked me in the eye and he gave me a high-five and said, 'Go get 'em, man.'

"Then he came out on the field and supported me and supported our team. ... As big of an impact as he could have make he made that day as a supporter and a cheerleader to our team and my efforts."

Allen, who was quarterback at Fayetteville High School during Mallett's college career, watched the big quarterback's exploits while his father, Bobby, was serving as an assistant coach for the Razorbacks.

"Just seeing the numbers he was putting up and the way he played, the arm strength and the talent, all of that, was obviously impressive," Allen said. "Not just to me but for everyone who watched him.

"So I was really excited about getting up to the university, thinking I would try to put up some numbers like Ryan was putting up and all that. He was definitely someone I was looking up to when I was in high school when he transferred in. I had heard about him with the big arm and all that stuff, but it was another sight to see when you got to watch him in person.

"It is a sad day for Razorback Nation. It makes you realize to always hug your loved ones a little bit closer tonight. We're all going to miss him."

The tragedy with Mallett brought back memories of former Razorback running back Peyton Hillis' near fatal experience on the beach in Pensacola, Fla., in January. Hillis helped save his niece and his son before passing out due to water and salt in his lungs.

First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he spent two weeks before recovering well enough to be released.

"It's sad from a state of Arkansas standpoint, and it's sad from a family perspective," Grovey said. "We had a special bond, because we were quarterbacks at the University of Arkansas. And when you're a quarterback at the University of Arkansas, the spotlight gets no bigger.

"So we've all gone through the same stuff. .... To see what happened just really makes you sad, because he was only 35. That's tough. It's just a sad situation."

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Bob Holt contributed information for this story





Ryan Mallett left Arkansas holding two career school records, three single-game school records and two single-season school records. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)







Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett walks off the field after beating Auburn on October 10, 2009, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





