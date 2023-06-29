School news: Missouri State, Central Methodist, Georgia State and more

Missouri State

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 4,700 students were named to the spring 2023 Dean's List, including:

Caitlin Berg of Little Flock; Molly Del Rossi of Bella Vista; Tara Doepke of Pea Ridge; Kendall Faust of Bentonville; Jayna Glynn of Bentonville; Sydney Gonzales of Rogers; Chandler Harris of Rogers; Kaitlyn Johns of Centerton; Emma Letson of Bentonville; Samantha McCoin of Bella Vista; Virginia McCorkle of Bella Vista; Katelyn Palmer of Bentonville.

Emilye Pool of Lowell; Emma Russell of Gravette; Natalie Sayre of Bentonville; Brittany Secrest of Bentonville; Lydia Thomas of Bentonville; Amanda Winters of Bentonville; Zachary Coffey of Bella Vista; Kenzie Derryberry of Bentonville; Vaida Gieselman of Bella Vista; Vivian Gieselman of Bella Vista; Crissy Hessman of Centerton.

Abby Pittman of Bentonville; Luke Stamps of Bentonville; Emilie Barber of Harrison; Kamryn Boren of Harrison; Lanette den Hollander of Harrison; Helen Everts of Harrison; Roberta Fuchs of Harrison; Kaleb Pratt of Harrison; Bernice Rubio of Harrison; Ashley Walker of Harrison; Brooke Stith of Harrison; Emma Souden of Oak Grove.

Francesca Rossi of Fort Smith; Trey Davis of Springdale; Mary Houston of Fayetteville; Daisy McDonald of Springdale; J Torres of Springdale; Hunter Wood of Springdale; Willa Rutherford of Prairie Grove; Jessi Baldwin of Bella Vista; and Maci Bartholomew of Centerton.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system located in Springfield, Mo., with a mission in public affairs.

__

Central Methodist

Central Methodist University announced recently the students included on the spring 2023 Dean's List.

Almost 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.

The following local students were among those who earned recognition by the university:

Bailey Martin Proctor of Fort Smith;

Stephanie Jasmine Rodriguez of Subiaco;

Cooper Tillman of Garfield; and

Samuel Reed Tillman of Garfield.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU, located in Fayette, Mo., has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus and through extension sites and online.

__

University of Dallas

Zach Reding of Omaha, Ark., graduated from the University of Dallas in May. Reding earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Constantin College at UD's spring 2023 commencement ceremony.

The University of Dallas is a nationally recognized Catholic liberal arts university with campuses in Irving, Texas, and Rome, Italy.

__

Georgia State

Emory Brewer of Greenwood was named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.

Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Mississippi State

More than 4,100 students are on the spring 2023 graduation list at Mississippi State University, including the following local students:

Jackson Runnels of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences; and

Hannah Lambiotte-Smith of Fayetteville, Master of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business.

Located in Starkville, Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students.

__

Central Methodist

Central Methodist University celebrated its spring 2023 commencement on May 13, recognizing students for earning degrees at the master's, bachelor's, and associate's levels.

The following local students were among those on the program for the event:

Matthew Dylan Allred of Rogers, Bachelor of Science (computer science);

Madison Michelle Crook of Siloam Springs, Bachelor of Science (psychology);

Edward Anthony Rassenfoss of Harrison, Bachelor of Science (sports management);

Eleanor Grace Hartford of Fayetteville, Associate of Arts (interdisciplinary studies); and

Ashley Nino of Rogers, Associate of Science (child development).

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

__

Georgia State

Samantha Soard of Fayetteville has been named to the President's List for the spring 2023 semester at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

__

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced students who made the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester, recognizing more than 1,070 students whose academic performances have been superior. To be on the Dean's List, UALR students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.

Local students who made the list include:

Jacob Adams of Rogers; Allison Andreassen of Fort Smith; Tommi Ballance of Waldron; Mary Barker of Bella Vista; Gillian Brooks of Springdale; Tyler Burns of Van Buren; Courtney Cates of Fayetteville; Joyce Childers of Rogers; Robert Cowgur of Bentonville; Josie Ellen-Shearer of Omaha; Rebecca Farhat of Barling; Jessie Franklin of Booneville.

Jennifer Frazee of Rogers; Abigail Gavina of Waldron; Nichole Hamilton of Clarksville; Eli Hartley of Hackett; Erin Hartley of Hackett; Rebecca Hennon of Fayetteville; Brandy Jackson of Cave Springs; Aaliyah Jackson of Fayetteville; Olivia Kierstead of Winslow; Lindsey Koch of Clarksville; Brenda Morris of Fort Smith; Joshua Pack of Barling.

Dante Pellin of Springdale; Stephanie Quiroz of Springdale; Asher Rackley of Harrison; Charles Robbins of Bella Vista; Stephanie Sandoval of Decatur; Alexander Sohn of Springdale; Samuel Stubbs of Centerton; Mark Thiele of Fort Smith; Ashley Thomas of Bella Vista; Reina Tiefel of Siloam Springs; Ariyana Tomlinson of Lowell; Tobie Varnell of Rogers; Kennedy Walker of Lowell; Jonathan Watson of Rogers; and Jackson Willbanks of Siloam Springs.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UALR offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities in a metropolitan setting in Arkansas' capital city.

__

Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian University congratulates Dean's Honor Roll students for the spring 2023 semester. Students earn Dean's Honor Roll recognition by achieving a 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours. Local students included are:

Hannah Clarkson of Pea Ridge, a sophomore majoring in Advertising/Public Relations; and

Gabriella Collins of Fort Smith, a senior majoring in Theatre.

Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, enrolls more than 5,700 students in online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. Students choose from 87 baccalaureate majors that include more than 171 areas of study, 71 areas of study in master's degree and specialist programs, and four doctoral programs.

__

University of Alabama

Some 5,885 degrees were awarded during The University of Alabama's spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum. Among graduates were:

Faith Davis of Tontitown, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training;

Ellie Doyle of Rogers, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration;

James Hall of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Chemistry;

Andrea Kugler of Bella Vista, Bachelor of Science; and

Hailey Tuckmantel of Bentonville, Bachelor of Science in Education.

The University of Alabama, located in Tuscaloosa, is the state's flagship university.

__

SAU

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 398 students earned a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2023 semester and have been named to its President's List. They include:

Jessica Butler, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Fayetteville;

Taryn Kirby, a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Fayetteville;

Paige Cupit, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Fort Smith;

Alex Gray, a senior Theatre major with a minor in French from Greenwood;

Mariah Hamilton, a senior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Greenwood;

Breiana Percival, a senior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major with a minor in Chemistry from Greenwood;

Jade Dillard, a sophomore Studio Art major from Lamar;

Katelyn Curtis, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Lead Hill;

Joshua Jetton, a senior Agricultural Business major from Lincoln;

Mercedes Sanchez, a sophomore Psychology major from Siloam Springs;

Seth Horn, a senior Agricultural Education major from Springdale;

Ariana Gonzalez, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron;

MaKhalee Mortimore, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron;

Tesia Owens, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron;

Cassidee Tucker, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron; and

Kaylea Hays, a junior Pre-Nursing major from Winslow.

A total of 398 students were honored on this semester's President's List.

Located in Magnolia, Southern Arkansas University offers more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies.

__

